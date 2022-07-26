Athletes will compete in first-ever girls wrestling showcase in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Girls will be allowed to participate in an all-state wrestling event for the first time in Oklahoma’s history on Saturday.

The first-ever Oklahoma Girls All-State Wrestling Showcase is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Union High School in Tulsa.

The girls will be given rings, custom singlets, t-shirts and letterman jackets, just like in boys all-state events.

The entire event is funded through corporate and private donations. You can donate here.

