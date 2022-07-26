ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Duke, UNC top list of best hospitals in North Carolina

WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke University Hospital is topping U.S. News and World Report's annual list of best hospitals in North Carolina. U.S. News and World Report released its rankings...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
13newsnow.com

What happened to North Carolina's tax-free weekend?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the rate of inflation hits record highs, families are looking for ways to save on back-to-school shopping. Several states offer tax-free weekends over the summer to encourage spending and help families out during their summer shopping haul. It typically offers discounts on everything from clothes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Has Three of the Best Barbecue Cities in America

Let the raging debate on the best barbecue cities in America begin, and yes North Carolina cities are in the discussion!. But first, can we agree that nothing is better than a big old plate of bar-b-que (or BBQ, or barbecue, or whatever 50 other ways you want to spell it)? And if you will permit, I personally think we in North Carolina have, by far, the best Que in the country.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Medical Services#General Health#U S News#World Report#Unc Hospitals#Unc Rex#Duke Children S Hospital#Unc Children S Hospital
kiss951.com

Amazon Spending $25,000 To Preserve Coastal North Carolina Landmark

I’ll be honest I hadn’t heard of the Frying Pan Tower until a hurricane a few years ago. But I remember the video images of the coastal North Carolina landmark weathering the storm vividly. If you don’t know, it is a former warning light (though not a lighthouse) for the shipping industry. Its located just over 30 miles off Bald Head Island.
POLITICS
wcti12.com

Work underway to keep eastern North Carolina island from "washing away"

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The Town of Morehead City is working with two aquatic restoration groups to protect Sugarloaf Island from continued shoreline erosion. One of the methods being considered would use offshore wave attenuation devices – hollow concrete structures meant to flatten larger waves before they hit the shore – in combination with seagrass plantings to stabilize the sediment and create essential fish habitat and a living shoreline to build salt marsh and upland vegetation.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
US News and World Report

Charlotte Mayor Wins, Wake Sheriff Loses in Local Elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The mayor of North Carolina's largest city has won another term as mayor, while the top law enforcement officer in the state's largest county fell short in his reelection bid following a primary runoff. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles won a third term on Tuesday, as...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WHQC HITS 96.1

Longtime Friends In North Carolina Split Massive Lottery Prize

A pair of friends in North Carolina are celebrating a huge win, and the fulfillment of a longtime promise, after one of them scored a massive lottery prize. Scott Edwards of Julian and Perry Charles of Lexington have been friends for 35 years after meeting while working at Winn-Dixie. Over the years, they had made a pact that if one of them were to win a big lottery prize, they would split it. That promise finally came around earlier this month after Charles picked up Double Win Fast Play ticket from Mast Food Mart on Old U.S. 64 East after seeing the $361,527 jackpot, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
LEXINGTON, NC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
kiss951.com

North Carolina Woman Out For Revenge Tries To Burn Down Wrong House

It’s a classic tale of revenge…gone wrong. A North Carolina woman was trying to get revenge on her ex-boyfriend. Her plan? To set fire to his house. Only she accidentally set fire to someone else’s home. This is all according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. This took place in Gold Hill, NC. A neighbor witnessed the woman trying to start the fire, with oil.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

8 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (July 29-31)

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. GalaxyCon Raleigh at Raleigh Convention Center - This sci-fi, pop culture and gaming convention will feature celebrity guests, vendors and panels Thursday through Sunday a the Raleigh Convention Center. Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night at Durham Bulls...
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the whole country and it's easy to see why. Beautiful beaches, amazing views, breathtaking outdoor places, delicious food and welcoming people. There truly is no reason why you should not visit North Carolina.
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy