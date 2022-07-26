Flood Watch issued for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Letcher FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by overnight and early morning excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following county, Letcher. * WHEN...Until 930 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 645 PM EDT, flooding is occurring. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Whitesburg, Letcher, Jenkins, Fleming-Neon, Blackey, Whitco, Marlowe, Ice, Dongola, Bellcraft, Crown, Trailer, Day, Ermine, Van, Oscaloosa, Colly, Southdown, Oven Fork and Tillie.
Comments / 0