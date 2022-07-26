Flood Watch issued for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dickenson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by prior excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following county, Dickenson. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Some roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect some areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 509 PM EDT, emergency management reported that some roads across the area were being impacted by high water due to prior excessive rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clintwood, Haysi, John Flannagan Lake, Trammel, Clinchco, Nora and McClure. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DICKENSON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO