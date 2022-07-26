ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Flood Watch issued for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-27 04:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pike FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by overnight and early morning excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following county, Pike. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 641 PM EDT, flooding is occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elkhorn City, Rockhouse, Lookout, Marrowbone, Ashcamp, Belcher, Cedarville, Garden Village, Fishtrap Lake, Virgie, Jonancy, Dorton, Shelby Gap, Adamson, Mouthcard and Toonerville.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dickenson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by prior excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following county, Dickenson. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Some roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect some areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 509 PM EDT, emergency management reported that some roads across the area were being impacted by high water due to prior excessive rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clintwood, Haysi, John Flannagan Lake, Trammel, Clinchco, Nora and McClure. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Letcher by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Letcher FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by overnight and early morning excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following county, Letcher. * WHEN...Until 930 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 645 PM EDT, flooding is occurring. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Whitesburg, Letcher, Jenkins, Fleming-Neon, Blackey, Whitco, Marlowe, Ice, Dongola, Bellcraft, Crown, Trailer, Day, Ermine, Van, Oscaloosa, Colly, Southdown, Oven Fork and Tillie.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

