Flood Watch issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 19:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:28:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pike FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by overnight and early morning excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following county, Pike. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 641 PM EDT, flooding is occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elkhorn City, Rockhouse, Lookout, Marrowbone, Ashcamp, Belcher, Cedarville, Garden Village, Fishtrap Lake, Virgie, Jonancy, Dorton, Shelby Gap, Adamson, Mouthcard and Toonerville.
