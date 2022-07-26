Flood Watch issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: McDowell; Mingo; Wyoming FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan. In southern West Virginia, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 827 PM EDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gilbert Creek, R.d. Bailey Lake, Hanover, Hinch, Gilbert, Panther, Hampden, Meador and Edgarton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO