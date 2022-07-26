Flood Watch issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Estill; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell; Rowan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Powell, Montgomery, northern Morgan, southeastern Bath, northwestern Estill, Menifee, southern Rowan and southwestern Elliott Counties through 900 PM EDT At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Cornwell to near Harris Ferry. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Frenchburg, Sudith, Rothwell, Cornwell, Olympia Springs, Young Springs and Clay Lick around 815 PM EDT. Ratlitt and Wiseman Crossing Station around 820 PM EDT. Clay City, Powell Valley, Virden, Dan, Big Woods, Waltersville, Scranton, Korea, Westbend and Artville around 825 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Stanton, Ebon, Kellacey, Omer, Vaughns Mill, Paragon, Bangor, Levee, Cottage Furnace, Henry, Zag, Dehart, Yocum, Cat Creek, Rosslyn, Twentysix, Blaze, Woodsbend, Leisure, West Liberty, Pomp, Bowen, Wrigley, Licking River, Lombard, Liberty Road, Means, Cedar Groves, Rogers Chapel, Campsites in the Indian Creek area of the Daniel Boone National Forrest, Lenox, Haystack, Lick Branch, Fagan, Tabor, Nada, Slade, Elkfork and Steele. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BATH COUNTY, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO