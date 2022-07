We're on the cusp of getting She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest live-action Disney+ series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The highly-anticipated series has already courted quite a lot of conversation, as fans have been eager to see Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. After the first trailer for the series debuted in May, there's been a lot of speculation about when we'll get to see additional footage — and it looks like that wait is now over. During Marvel Studios' panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the studio debuted a new look at She-Hulk, which you can check out below.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO