Video Games

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Video Review

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXenoblade Chronicles 3 reviewed by Travis Northup on Nintendo...

www.ign.com

ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Eight Yakuza games coming to PlayStation Plus in 2022, beginning in August

A whole host of Yakuza games, including the Kazuma Kiryu saga and the most recent and highly acclaimed Yakuza: Like A Dragon are on the way to PlayStation Plus. The series will be gradually released for free for PS Plus subscribers, allowing players who have missed out on the JRPG series to sink their teeth into the bizarre, compelling, and highly criminal world of the Yakuza series.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Conjuration Leveling

The IGN Leveling Guide for Skyrim recommends activating the proper Standing Stone to maximize experience earned. For conjuration, the Mage Stone is appropriate. Also recommended is apparel that regenerates magicka more quickly and/or lowers the cost of casting the spell being trained. How to Level Conjuration Quickly. Conjuration is one...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

New GTA 6 Info Has Us Excited and Skeptical - Beyond 760

On this week’s episode of Beyond! The crew discusses all the new Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks(?). We also dive into whether or not we’ll actually ever see the now on-hold KotoR remake. Oh, and Dornbush is gone, which means there are no rules! We just want to say sorry in advance…
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look

One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
COMICS
IGN

Hindsight - Release Date Trailer

From the creator of the elegant tree cultivation puzzler Prune, Hindsight is a story-focused game going through a woman’s life, from birth to present day, where physical objects can become literal windows into the past. It’s out on August 4.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Uvula - Reveal Trailer

Katamari Damacy and Wattam creator Keita Takahashi is back at it again, this time with a game called Uvula. Yes, the little dangly thing at the back of the throat. No, we have no idea what it’s actually about or what you do in it; all we saw was a cute Takahashi-style character gently snoring away, camera zoomed in on his uvula, and a dog licking his cheek. Looks cute, whatever it is!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Disney Dreamlight Valley: The First Hands-On Preview

In March of 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the biggest game in the world because it came at a time when gamers just needed a place to exist when they couldn’t do so in the outside world. Two years later, Disney Dreamlight Valley aims to capture that same magic, but instead of animal-like villagers joining your island, it’s populated with some of the most beloved and iconic Disney characters of all time. And although Disney Dreamlight Valley’s life-simulation aspect isn’t quite up there with the likes of Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley based on my playtime thus far, its magic does have a hold of me, and it’s proven that it is indeed fun to do the impossible.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Flock: Gather Your Friends - Reveal Trailer

Flock: Gather Your Friends was up next, featuring colorful landscapes with cute little bugs and other animals fluttering around. We didn’t see a lot of gameplay, mostly just gorgeous vistas, but it appears to be a game about a person riding a colorful bird, flying around these landscapes and collecting little floaty bug dudes to follow you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hohokum - PC Announcement Trailer

Hohokum looks like Ynglet and Kirby and the Rainbow Curse had an adorable child, and puts you in the control of a colorful little ribbon guy bouncing around stages, sometimes with a bunch of other colorful friends following you or riding on your back. Hohokum is an open-ended 2014 game developed by Honeyslug originally for PlayStation 3, 4, and the Vita, and now it's finally coming to PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Restore Health

Restore Health is an effect in Skyrim that restores an amount of health depending on the strength of the potion. These ingredients can be used to make health potions, as well as mix with a variety of Alchemical Effects.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lemon Cake - Console Announcement Trailer

Lemon Cake launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2022. Check out the trailer to learn more about this upcoming cozy café management game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

SolForge: Fusion, a New Card Game From the Creator of Magic, Releases This September

Stone Blade Entertainment has announced that SolForge: Fusion, a new physical/digital hybrid trading card game from the creators of Magic: The Gathering and Ascension, will be released on September 22 this year. SolForge: Fusion is the sequel to SolForge, a digital-only trading card game released in 2016 and eventually shuttered...
HOBBIES
IGN

Gorgeous PlayStation Exclusive Hohokum Surprise-Launches on Steam

Hohokum – the beautiful, exploratory 2014 PlayStation exclusive – launches on Steam today. Announced during today's Annapurna Interactive Showcase, the game became available on PC as soon as the show ended. Hohokum was originally released for PS3, PS4, and PS Vita, and has players piloting a space worm-kite-thing...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cryptmaster - Reveal Trailer

Get your first look at this narrative adventure from developers Paul Hart and Lee Williams that's best described as "Scribblenauts meets D&D." Cryptmaster will be released for PC in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Go Hisuian Qwilfish Evolution Guide

Wondering how to get Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokemon Go, and how to evolve Qwilfish? Hisuian Qwilfish has arrived as part of the Hisuian Discoveries event, which is live from Wednesday, July 27 at 10:00am until Tuesday, August 2 at 8:00pm. During this event, you have a chance to encounter Hisuian...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Let's Talk About Mario!

Super Mario Sunshine recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and made news at this year's SGDQ. A speedrun rarity occurred, causing speedrunner SB-runs to reset their playthrough 46 minutes into the run. Super Mario Sunshine isn't the only Mario game favored in the speedrunning community, and it's not surprising. The franchise features and showcases its excellent level design, allowing players to get creative when tackling them.
VIDEO GAMES

