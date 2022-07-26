ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston DJ, 23, Dies After Falling from Balcony of Girlfriend's High-Rise Apartment Building

A DJ on the rise has passed away after falling from an apartment building in Texas on July 4. She was 23 years old. DJ D Baby, real name Darian Lewis, fell four stories from her girlfriend's balcony on the 13th floor and onto the 9th floor pool deck of the Camden Downtown Apartments on Austin Street in Houston, according to police. She was rushed to a local hospital and died on July 13, per Houston Chronicle.
