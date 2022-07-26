ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harry Styles secures first Mercury Prize nomination

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9xiS_0gtDP2jl00
FILE - Harry Styles performs on NBC's Today show on Feb. 26, 2020, in New York. Harry Styles has secured his first Mercury Prize nomination with his third solo album, competing for the British music award with acts like singer-songwriter Sam Fender and rapper Little Simz. Styles was shortlisted Tuesday, July 26, 2022 for his album “Harry's House,” which has topped U.K. album charts for six weeks — more than all of the albums he recorded as a member of the boy band One Direction combined. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Harry Styles has secured his first Mercury Prize nomination with his third solo album, competing for the British music award with acts like singer-songwriter Sam Fender and rapper Little Simz.

Styles was shortlisted Tuesday for his album “Harry’s House,” which has topped U.K. album charts for six weeks — longer than all of the albums he recorded as a member of the boy band One Direction combined.

The 12 albums shortlisted for this year’s Mercury Prize, which recognizes the best British or Irish album of the year, include Fender’s “Seventeen Going Under” and Little Simz’s “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.”

Actress Jessie Buckley, who recently won an Olivier Award for best actress in a musical for her role as Sally Bowles in “Cabaret,” also made the list for “For All Our Days That Tear The Heart,” her album with former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler.

A judging panel that included musicians Jamie Cullum and Anna Calvi narrowed the nominations down for the short list.

The panel said the albums covered “everything from imaginative pop to pioneering rap to Cornish language folk-rock.”

The awards show is set to take place on Sept. 8 in London with live performances from many of the shortlisted acts.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Harry Styles Sent Lizzo Flowers After 'About Damn Time' Surpassed His Reigning No. 1 Hit

Feeling the love! Lizzo got some special treatment from Harry Styles on Tuesday to celebrate her accomplishment. The "Truth Hurts" songstress took to TikTok to show off a beautiful bouquet of multi-colored roses and chrysanthemum which she got from Styles after her megahit "About Damn Time" unseated his tune "As It Was" from the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Sam Fender
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Jamie Cullum
Person
Anna Calvi
Person
Bernard Butler
Person
Little Simz
Us Weekly

Jack Osbourne and Fiancee Aree Gearhart Welcome Their 1st Baby Together, His 4th: ‘New Level of Love’

A new chapter! Jack Osbourne’s fiancée, Aree Gearhart, gave birth to the pair’s first child together on July 9. “I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!” Osbourne, 36, captioned the infant’s Instagram debut on Wednesday, July 27, weeks after the baby’s arrival. “Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. ❤️.”
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

HAIM Sisters Brought Out Taylor Swift for London Show

The "Cruel Summer" is officially over and you can thank the HAIM sisters. This isn’t Swift’s first time singing “Gasoline.” She was originally featured on a remix of the song on the deluxe edition of HAIM’s Grammy-nominated album Women In Music Pt. III, where she lent her poised vocals to the track. She was one of only two collaborators to make their way onto the track additions for the album, cast alongside virtuoso bassist and singer Thundercat, who was brought in for a spaced-out remix of “3 AM.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury Prize#Music Award#British#Irish#Fender
ETOnline.com

Keke Palmer Claps Back at Zendaya Comparisons, Colorism Debate: 'I'm an Incomparable Talent'

Keke Palmer is not interested in being compared to anyone else. The 28-year-old actress clapped back at an online debate that caught fire over the weekend, with one Twitter user opening a dialogue about whether, despite a seemingly similar career trajectory beginning as child stars, Zendaya's perceived mainstream popularity is "one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears records new version of Elton John hit with singer at ‘secret’ session

Britney Spears has reportedly recorded a new version of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” with him at a “super-secret” recording session in Los Angeles last week.On Monday (25 July), it was reported that Spears, 40, and John, 75, met at a music studio in Beverly Hills to put a new spin on his 1972 hit.The track is being produced by Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt and is scheduled for release by Universal Music next month, according to Page Six’s report.The duet was “Elton’s idea and Britney is a huge fan,” Page Six reported, citing an industry insider. “Britney was in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Harry Styles, Little Simz, Wet Leg and More Make Mercury Prize 2022 Shortlist

The shortlist for 2022’s Mercury Prize has been revealed, and includes albums from Harry Styles, Little Simz and Wet Leg. This year’s ceremony for the prestigious award, which celebrates the best of British and Irish music, will take place on Sept. 8 at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith and feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists. The 2022 Mercury Prize finalists are:
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

New footage reveals Niall Horan was the first member of One Direction

In 2010 the internet changed forever. No, I'm not talking about the launch of Instagram, but the creation of the British boyband One Direction. The band launched thousands of stan accounts and the careers of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne. Each boy auditioned for...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Upcoming BLACKPINK music video is YG Entertainment’s most expensive production to date

BLACKPINK are currently filming a music video that is YG Entertainment’s most expensive production to date, according to the group’s management agency. As Korea Joongang Daily reports, YG Entertainment said on Tuesday (July 26) that “the agency’s largest ever production budget was applied to the music video”. YG, however. did not disclose the exact amount spent on the video.
WORLD
Deadline

‘American Idol’: Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lioniel Richie & Host Ryan Seacrest To Return For Season 6

Click here to read the full article. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest will all be returning for American Idol’s sixth season on ABC and 21st season overall. The series will return in spring 2023.  Music industry legends Perry, Bryan and Richie have been judges since the ABC revival of the beloved Fox show in 2018, with Seacrest having been the host since the original show’s creation in 2002. Season six auditions will begin on August 3 with the return of the live virtual audition tour ‘Idol Across America’ taking place in all 50 states plus Washington D.C....
TV SHOWS
jambroadcasting.com

Elton John, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers & among 2022 MTV VMA nominees

Elton John, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the nominees for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Elton and the Foos both received two nods. Elton’s hit collaboration with British pop star Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” is up for Song of the Year and Best Collaboration honors.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy