IMF: UK set for slowest growth of G7 countries in 2023

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK is set for the slowest growth of the G7 richest economies next year, the International Monetary Fund has warned. It is predicting UK growth will fall to just 0.5% in 2023, much lower than its forecast in April of 1.2%. The global economy has shrunk for the...

www.bbc.com

TIME

What the Crash of the Euro Means for American Tourists

A handful of American consumers–especially tourists visiting Europe–stand to benefit from the U.S. dollar’s recent strengthening against the euro, but the wider impact on the U.S. economy may not be as positive. The euro, the single currency of much of the European Union, has been tumbling over...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Business Economics#European Union#World Economy#Uk#G7#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Ukraine war round-up: Rockets hit bridge and warm words for Johnson

People in the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson woke to news of a new Ukrainian rocket strike on a bridge connecting it to the east bank of the Dnipro river. The Russian-backed authorities closed the Antonivskiy Bridge to civilian traffic after the overnight bombardment, the third in a week. The...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Biden administration redefines 'recession' ahead of possibly damaging GDP report

President Joe Biden and some of his top administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, have spent recent days attempting damage control ahead of what could be another negative economic report. In particular, officials are stressing to the public that though the coming...
POTUS
BBC

Ukraine war: Pro-Putin chants cause outrage at Turkish football match

Ukrainian officials have condemned Turkish football fans who chanted Russian leader Vladimir Putin's name at a Champions League clash in Istanbul. Thousands of Fenerbahce supporters joined in the chant after their team conceded a goal to Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kyiv. Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar said the incident had "saddened" him...
UEFA
International Business Times

China Omits Mention Of GDP Growth Goal, Aims For 'Best Possible' Results Instead

China will try hard to achieve the best possible results for the economy this year, state media said on Thursday after a high-level meeting of the ruling Communist Party, dropping previous calls that it will strive to meet its 2022 growth target. In the second half, China should "stabilise employment...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Asian shares decline on Wall St slump, China COVID worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell Tuesday after a slump on Wall Street erased recent gains. U.S. futures and oil prices also declined. Investors are on the lookout this week for updates on inflation and corporate profits, while renewed coronavirus outbreaks are adding to jitters. The euro cost $1.0025, down from $1.0042, having dipped as low as $1.0007. The U.S. dollar inched down to 137.13 Japanese yen from 137.47 yen. Both currencies have been trading at 20-year lows as the dollar has surged along with U.S. interest rates, which promise higher returns for investors.
WORLD
US News and World Report

BOJ Agreed on Need for Low Rates, Saw Wage Hikes as Key to Outlook

TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan policymakers saw wage hikes as key to sustainably achieve their 2% inflation target, minutes of the June meeting showed, underscoring the bank's resolve to keep interest rates ultra-low despite growing signs of price pressure. Some in the nine-member board saw price rises broadening and leading...
BUSINESS
BBC

Ukraine war: West's modern weapons halt Russia's advance in Donbas

Soldiers on the front lines in eastern Ukraine say sophisticated Western weaponry has stalled Russia's furious bombardment. But is this merely a brief lull, or a sign that the tide is turning in the conflict?. Five plumes of smoke pierced a clear blue sky on a hillside just north of...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Asian stocks higher ahead of possible US rate hike

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday as investors braced for another sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo edged lower. Oil rose more than $1 per barrel. Wall Street ended up 0.1% on Monday ahead of this week’s Fed meeting at which officials are expected to announce a rate hike of up to three-quarters of a percentage point, triple the usual margin. That would put the Fed’s benchmark rate in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, the highest since 2018 before the coronavirus pandemic. Mixed market reactions suggest investor sentiments are split and optimists hope for a “Fed dial back,” said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in a report.
WORLD

