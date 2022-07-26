ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Review: Emmanuel Carrère's new meditation memoir has an NDA-sized hole at its center

By Randy Rosenthal
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

After decades of meditation being hyped as a universal curative, mental and physical, there have lately been some reports about its potential psychological dangers, including episodes of dissociation and psychosis at intensive meditation retreats. So when I saw that Emmanuel Carrère ’s fictionalized memoir “ Yoga ” would focus on how, intending to write “an upbeat, subtle little book on yoga,” the author leaves a Vipassana meditation course and ends up committed to a psychiatric hospital, I figured it was another of these indictments. But the book unexpectedly jettisons its spiritual focus, leaving no clear reason for his mental break — instead, there’s a central mystery that makes “Yoga” as profoundly engaging as it is frustrating.

When “Yoga” begins in January 2015, Carrère is one of the most famous authors in France. Though he’s “suffered several bouts of depression,” he’s had a 10-year run of good fortune and mental stability. Having given up pure fiction for spellbinding hybrids of true crime and embellished memoir, he’s happily in a second marriage and has published a string of four very successful books: “Limonov,” “My Life as a Russian Novel,” “ Lives Other Than My Own ” and “The Kingdom.”

Carrère has also practiced tai chi, yoga and meditation for nearly 30 years. At 59, he’s drawn to take a 10-day Vipassana course devised by S.N. Goenka , which he calls the “commando training of meditation,” as it involves more than 10 hours a day of meditation and prohibits all communication — even reading. Carrère spends about 120 delightful pages describing his unorthodox spiritual journey up to this point, including idiosyncratic definitions of meditation: “to consent to, and not run away from, things that annoy you”; “learning not to judge, in any case to judge less, a little less”; and my favorite, “everything that happens inside you during the time you remain seated, silent and motionless.”

Though a meditator can’t write during a course, Carrère intends to compose his yoga book in his head, holding onto thoughts rather than letting them go, and on day one he wonders whether “there’s an incompatibility, or even a contradiction, between the practice of meditation and my trade, which is to write.” On day two, Carrère has the expected physical difficulties and further doubts about the practice, falling into a hole of negative thoughts, with “unreasoned, unformulated fear” swirling in his mind, and ends up sobbing when “all the misery and sadness of the world comes crashing down on” him. I figured his crackup had begun, and he’d soon be whisked off to the hospital. But he recovers and has a good day three. Yet on day four, the administrators disturb his silence and tell him about the “Charlie Hebdo” attacks; Carrère knows one of the cartoonists murdered by the Islamic terrorists, and must attend the funeral. So he leaves the retreat and reenters the world — and a country in crisis.

A few months later, Carrère feels disappointed in himself for leaving the course incomplete; he signs up for another. Yet he glosses over this second course without much description, merely admitting he was bored, now that it was no longer mysterious and that he “cheated a bit” by taking notes. By then I was confused: If meditation didn’t cause his psychotic break, then what did? And here’s where the mystery lies. A few months after finishing the retreat, Carrère mentions he’s living alone, and though his career is at its peak, he’s lost faith in writing. His depression returns. Suddenly, he’s suffering so badly his sister makes an appointment for him at Sainte-Anne Psychiatric Hospital, where he’s diagnosed with bipolar II disorder and admitted; for four months, his only respite from craving death is provided by ketamine injections and ECT.

These chapters of his “psychiatric autobiography” are harrowing. But what triggered this breakdown? Carrère omits “the details of a crisis that is not the subject of this story.” Why? Because though he always writes honestly and “without hypocrisy” about himself, “including less flattering truths,” he says he can’t do the same about others. So something likely happened between him and his wife, but we never know what.

Though in fact, we now do: A recent New Yorker profile reported that Carrère had gotten a divorce following the retreat and then signed a contract promising not to write about his ex-wife without her permission. Eventually, he had to cut everything about her from “Yoga.” Whatever its causes in the real world, the elision in the book is an unforgivable flaw, a black hole at its center. Sometimes, what’s left unsaid creates a more interesting work; in this case it decidedly does not.

After Carrère is discharged from the hospital, the story stagnates as its disparate parts fail to cohere. Restless at his vacation home on the Greek island of Patmos, he ferries to Leros, where he teaches creative writing to young refugees. As he befriends the retired American academic running the workshop, you begin to wonder if the hardship of the Afghan boys he teaches will bring him out of his depression — if he’ll indicate that the solution to mental suffering is to help others. But again, no; Carrère finds mental stability only through lithium.

Though “Yoga” does not suggest meditation can trigger psychological issues, it does raise the question of what meditation is for — at least in this instance — if it doesn’t shore up mental health. Yet the medicine only works if taken as prescribed; Goenka says his boot camp graduates must practice an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening. Carrère never mentions any practice at all.

Ultimately, “Yoga” shows there’s no single narrative about the connection between meditation and mental health. Some people benefit from it; others don’t. Moreover, Carrère’s narrative implies that this is the wrong question; with “Yoga,” he seems to conclude that happiness depends on factors outside our control — or at least outside our minds. At the end, when he’s sure nothing good in his life will ever happen, he falls in love again. His low shoots to a high; he feels “completely happy to be alive.” And the roller coaster sets out for another spin.

Rosenthal teaches writing at Harvard University. His work has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post and other publications.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

How To Change Your Mind Author Michael Pollan Shares His Vision For The Future Of Psychedelics And His Projects In The Field

The documentary series “How To Change Your Mind” premiered on July 12 on Netflix, based on Michael Pollan’s eponymous book. Pollan, who is also the co-founder of the Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics (BCSP), provided a press event focused on the present state of psychedelic research, its expected FDA approval for mental health treatment, opportunities and challenges for the future, and the role of psychedelics in culture and society.
BERKELEY, CA
Psych Centra

What Is Guided Visualization Meditation?

Guided visualization is a mindfulness tool you can use to guide your imagination or mind’s eye towards your goals. Guided visualization is a meditation or mindfulness technique where a person uses their senses and imagination to help them connect with something in their mind. This can include a feeling — such as self-confidence or calmness — a place, an action, or a goal.
YOGA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
CNN

Reduce dementia risk with these food and activity choices

(CNN) — Eating more natural, unprocessed food, keeping active and having a good social life are all ways you can fight off dementia as you age, according to two new studies published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. One study investigated how physical...
HEALTH
Universe Today

Another Amazing Image from Webb, This Time it’s Galaxy IC 5332

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) continues to both dazzle and amaze with its latest image, this time of Galaxy IC 5332, also known as PGC 71775, which is an intermediate spiral galaxy located approximately 30 million light years away. This comes after JWST released its first images at its full power, which includes the Carina Nebula, Stephan’s Quintet, Southern Ring Nebula, and SMACS 0723, the last of which was the deepest and sharpest image of the distant universe to date.
ASTRONOMY
Los Angeles Times

Column: Once again, Joni Mitchell gives us all a reason to live

Some days, it is hard not to despair. Europe is on fire and also Yosemite; Russia continues to bombard Ukraine, a religious minority wages war against women; and monkeypox invades an already COVID-riddled world. Mass shootings have become a daily occurrence, the damning evidence of the Jan. 6 committee is being blatantly ignored by too many and otherwise seemingly sane people are complaining about the struggles white men face in the publishing industry.
CELEBRITIES
Nature.com

‘Everybody is so excited’: South Korea set for first Moon mission

The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, or Danuri, has captivated scientists and the public. You have full access to this article via your institution. By this time next week, South Korea’s first lunar probe will be on its way to the Moon. The probe, Danuri, which means ‘enjoy the Moon’, should arrive at its destination by mid-December and orbit for a year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Carrère
Nature.com

Learning to sense three-dimensional shape deformation of a single multimode fiber

Optical fiber bending, deformation or shape sensing are important measurement technologies and have been widely deployed in various applications including healthcare, structural monitoring and robotics. However, existing optical fiber bending sensors require complex sensor structures and interrogation systems. Here, inspired by the recent renewed interest in information-rich multimode optical fibers, we show that the multimode fiber (MMF) output speckles contain the three-dimensional (3D) geometric shape information of the MMF itself. We demonstrate proof-of-concept 3D multi-point deformation sensing via a single multimode fiber by using k-nearest neighbor (KNN) machine learning algorithm, and achieve a classification accuracy close to 100%. Our results show that a single MMF based deformation sensor is excellent in terms of system simplicity, resolution and sensitivity, and can be a promising candidate in deformation monitoring or shape-sensing applications.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nda#New Yorker#Yoga Retreats#Russian
Futurity

Few older adults talk to docs about stuff like yoga and meditation

Nearly 40% of older adults use at least one integrative medicine strategy to try to ease symptoms of a physical or mental health issue, or to help them relax, a new poll finds. Whether they chose chiropractic care, massage therapy, meditation, yoga, or another non-conventional option 38% found it very...
WORKOUTS
CNET

Google's AI Has Predicted the 3D Structure of the 'Entire Protein Universe'

It wasn't until 1957 when scientists earned special access to the molecular realm. After 22 years of grueling experimentation, John Kendrew of Cambridge University finally uncovered the 3D structure of a protein. It was a twisted blueprint of myoglobin, the stringy chain of 154 amino acids that helps infuse our muscles with oxygen. As revolutionary as this discovery was, Kendrew didn't quite open up the protein architecture floodgates — during the next decade, fewer than a dozen more would be identified.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
Health Digest

Dr. Maike Neuhaus Shares The Real Secrets For Finding Happiness - Exclusive

Attempting to answer the question of what makes us happy can feel as daunting as determining the purpose of life. "Everyone wants to be happy. However, research shows that we're not very good at answering that question," says Dr. Maike Neuhaus in an exclusive interview with Health Digest. Dr. Maike Neuhaus, also known as The Flourishing Doc, is a positive psychology practitioner, trainer and coach, and self-leadership advocate. She thrives on spreading the science of happiness to help people create a life that excites them.
HEALTH
WebMD

During Sleep, the Brain Is Wide Awake, Learning

July 27, 2022 – Feeling forgetful? Struggling to match names to faces lately? It doesn't necessarily mean you aren't well or that your thinking skills are fading. You may simply not be getting enough sleep. Researchers have long known that sleep is vital to relational memory, the ability of...
HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Creature That Gave Up Parasitism for … Wait, What?

In the late 19th century, when scientists first discovered the single-celled creature called Nephromyces, they thought it was a parasitic fungus. They were wrong. Instead, it’s … well … how to even describe it? It’s a reformed parasite. It’s a creature of extremes, surviving in a world of acids and dining on, of all things, kidney stones. And perhaps strangest of all, it’s an organism that cannot survive as an individual. A single ant will do badly away from its colony; a single Nephromyces wouldn’t even get that far.
WILDLIFE
WebMD

Marmite May Help With Anxiety, Study Finds

July 26, 2022 – While people around the world are polarized on its taste, scientists have agreed that Marmite may be good for more than just toast. New research from Reading University suggests the British pantry staple can help calm anxiety and depression. The study published in the Journal...
HEALTH
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
373K+
Followers
66K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy