Raptors Have 4th Highest Trade Odds for Donovan Mitchell, Vegas Says

By Aaron Rose
 2 days ago

If Donovan Mitchell is traded this summer, the Toronto Raptors are among the league's most likely landing spots, Vegas sportsbooks say.

Toronto has long been connected to the Utah Jazz in trade talks, first in the Rudy Gobert sweepstakes and more recently for Mitchell. It's unclear how involved the Raptors have been in Mitchell discussions, however, Toronto is reportedly one of multiple teams to have "expressed interest" in the 25-year-old three-time All-Star, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

For now, the New York Knicks are the frontrunners to land Mitchell at +300, conveying a 25% chance he lands in The Big Apple, per MyBookie.ag. If the Knicks cannot pull off a deal, the Washington Wizards and Raptors have the next best odds, at +700 and +750, respectively, conveying about a 12% chance Mitchell is traded to Washington or Toronto.

The Jazz remain heavy favorites to retain Mitchell who has yet to officially demand a trade this summer. Vegas gives Utah a -125 chance of keeping their star guard, conveying a 56% probability.

Despite Vegas' odds, it's unlikely the Raptors do consummate a deal with the Jazz who are asking for multiple first-round picks for Mitchell. Not only has Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri never traded multiple first-round picks in a single deal, but Toronto has made it clear the organization is reluctant to make any big moves this summer that would involve parting with anyone from the core.

Ultimately, as Ujiri said, the organization wants to run it back next season and see what its young core can do with another season of development together.

Further Reading

Nick Nurse acknowledges OG Anunoby wants a bigger role, says he 'certainly can help with that'

