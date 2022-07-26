Suspect captured in deadly North Carolina hit-and-run crash, given $2 million bond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested and charged Monday in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Belmont Saturday night, according to police.

Authorities said an officer canvassing neighborhoods in the area found a vehicle around 11:47 p.m. matching the description of the truck involved in the crash that killed 22-year-old Christian Beaty.

“She had this infectious laugh, giggle, smile,” Sean Beaty of his wife, Christian. “She just made everybody else happy whenever she was around.” (Courtesy: Caitlyn Yonge)

Belmont Police said officers made contact with the vehicle’s owner, identified as 22-year-old Jacob John Valdez.

Valdez was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony hit and run causing serious injury or death.

He was issued a $2 million bond.

Authorities said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 23 on the 700 block of Catawba Street near Church Street.

Police said a pickup truck ran off the right side of the roadway and struck two pedestrians walking in the bike lane.

Beaty was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was treated for minor injuries.

Sean Beaty, Christian’s husband, said a dark-colored pickup truck with big, off-road tires clipped him and knocked him over.

“That’s when I saw it swerve back and peel out, but there were no brake lights, there was no screeching like it tried to stop, it just flew down,” he told Queen City News.

The family couldn’t find Christian.

“The next thing I know, her stepdad is calling out, ‘Where’s Christian? Where’s Christian?’ And we find her in a bush, and he pulls her out. I call 9-1-1, and he’s starting CPR,” said Sean Beaty.

Police said the investigation into the deadly incident remains ongoing. They ask anyone with information regarding the crash to call Traffic Sergeant Cody Willett at 704-825-3792.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.