TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Teachers in the Leon County School district are set to receive a pay raise, but veteran teachers may not be getting as much as they think. Teachers in the county will be getting a salary increase, but these state-funded raises favor new teachers over those who have been in the classroom longer. First-year teachers will see a $375 increase, while veteran teachers will only get a $31 increase.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO