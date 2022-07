The entire Central Line in London will be shut from around 6pm this evening, 21 July, due to a shortage of staff, TFL has confirmed.The key tube line, which runs across London from Ealing Broadway in the west to Epping in the north east, will grind to a halt during rush hour, leaving many commuters struggling to get home.Londoners are being advised to complete their journeys early where possible.In a message screenshotted by one social media user and shared on Twitter, Transport for London (TfL) tells passengers that “the Central line will close early due to staffing issues in the...

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO