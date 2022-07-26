PHOTOS: See inside the new Mead Student Resource Hub, opening Aug. 3

MEAD, Wash. — Students and families living in Mead and other cities north of Spokane will soon have access to free clothing.

The Mead School District is teaming up with Teen & Kid Closet to open a free clothing resource.

The MSD Student Resource Hub will serve those in need of good quality clothes and school supplies.

It’s located at the MSD Pittsburg Learning Center at 13120 N. Pittsburg St. and will open for shopping on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Shopping Dates for August and September

Operating Hours: 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Dates: Aug. 3-4, Aug. 9-11, Aug. 17, Aug. 25

Sept. 1, Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Sept. 28

You’re asked to call the Mead School District Office at (509) 465-6000 for a referral if you want to shop before the school year starts.

Community members can get a first look at the resource hub at an open house on Tuesday, July 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

