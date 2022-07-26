ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead, WA

PHOTOS: See inside the new Mead Student Resource Hub, opening Aug. 3

By Destiny Richards
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoarC_0gtDMliM00

MEAD, Wash. — Students and families living in Mead and other cities north of Spokane will soon have access to free clothing.

The Mead School District is teaming up with Teen & Kid Closet to open a free clothing resource.

The MSD Student Resource Hub will serve those in need of good quality clothes and school supplies.

It’s located at the MSD Pittsburg Learning Center at 13120 N. Pittsburg St. and will open for shopping on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Shopping Dates for August and September

Operating Hours: 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Dates: Aug. 3-4, Aug. 9-11, Aug. 17, Aug. 25

Sept. 1, Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Sept. 28

You’re asked to call the Mead School District Office at (509) 465-6000 for a referral if you want to shop before the school year starts.

Community members can get a first look at the resource hub at an open house on Tuesday, July 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

“It’s the best place to be” Spokane Public Library working as a cooling center

SPOKANE, Wash. — Extreme heat can be uncomfortable and deadly, as people are heading to libraries, pools and splash pads to stay cool. Organizations and places across Spokane are setting up cooling centers where you can go beat the heat. Libraries are extending their hours so families who don’t have air conditioning can go and stay cool. Cooling stations are...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Neighborhood council against potential South Hill Chick-Fil-A location

SPOKANE, Wash.— Across the street from the Lincoln Heights Shopping Center on the South Hill, could be home for a proposed Chick-Fil-A restaurant. A San Diego company, 4G Development and Consultant, filed an application with the city to put a franchise location there. While it faces some hurdles due to city code, the Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council says they don’t...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mead, WA
Education
City
Spokane, WA
City
Mead, WA
Local
Washington Education
Spokane, WA
Education
KREM2

New art is coming to Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park will be home to a new art piece called “The Seeking Place”. Coeur d’Alene-based artist Sarah Thompson Moore was inspired by the region’s basalt outcroppings for the installation. “The Seeking Place” will feature panels of varying sizes up to 12 feet, as well as seats made of stone. The panels will have different carvings into them that will create shadows and shapes along the ground.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Made in the Northwest: Common Language Brewing

SPOKANE, Wash. – Common Language Brewing believes in the power of beer to create a sense of community. “It’s something that just brings people together,” explained head brewer Charlie Thudium. “People sit around a fire, drinking a beer and telling stories. And, you know, it’s a way that people connect. It’s a common language.”
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Power restored in the West Plains

SPOKANE, Wash. — Power has been restored to more than 1,000 Inland Power customers in the West Plains. The outage began around 7 a.m. and crews were dispatched to the area quickly. It is not clear what caused the outage. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Kid Closet#Rewritten
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man drowns in Spokane River near W. Downriver and N. Pettet

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man drowned in the Spokane River off of West Downriver Drive Wednesday evening. Multiple units from the Spokane Fire Department responded to a report that two men were near the water. According to firefighters, one man lost his hat and went into the water to retrieve it without a flotation device. SFD says they assume he...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Large-scale Post Falls interchange construction starting

POST FALLS, Idaho — The I-90 and State Highway 41 interchange in Post Falls is getting a major facelift and it's going to start impacting traffic on Monday, August 1. The work is starting a year earlier than expected, thanks in part to Idaho Gov. Brad Little's "Leading Idaho" initiative.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Fort Ground Grill to stay in business

COEUR d’ALENE — After North Idaho College trustees approved the $1 million purchase of Fort Ground Grill, the restaurant will remain open. Finalized earlier this month, the sale is for the property and the building in the form of a “clean shell,” without any fixtures or items related to the restaurant. By law, the college cannot pay more than the appraised value of $1 million.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KREM2

Liberty Lake woman is the first to swim across Lake Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — On Sunday afternoon, Kim Bowler began swimming at Heyburn State Park. Twenty-four miles later, she stopped. The Liberty Lake woman was reportedly the first person to swim the length of Lake Coeur d’Alene, finishing on the shores of Tubbs Hill to the cheers of a small crowd of supporters, including her two children Monday morning.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
ifiberone.com

Excessive heat warning extended into Saturday for eastern Washington

EPHRATA — An excessive heat warning has been extended through Saturday night throughout north central Washington as triple-digit temperatures continue. The heat warning, initially in effect through Friday, was extended until 11 p.m. Saturday by the National Weather Service in Spokane. The heat warning covers all of eastern Washington.
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No one injured in South Hill house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — No one was injured in a house fire on the South Hill Tuesday night. Firefighters from the Spokane Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 8 and Spokane Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the fire at S. Morrill and Havana St. Crews were able to prevent the fire from extending beyond what they saw when they...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Possible South Hill Chick-Fil-A faces building hurdles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Could a Chick-fil-A be coming to the South Hill?. It’s possible, but there could be some hurdles. San Diego’s 4G Development and Consulting has filed an application with the City of Spokane expressing interest in putting a franchise at the corner of 29th Ave and Regal St. The possible location would be right across the street from KFC and the Lincoln Heights Shopping Center.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Thor to reopen as two-way exit, I-90 exit still closed

SPOKANE, Wash. — Your commute near the Thor-Freya area is going to change here soon. Within the next few days, Thor will reopen as a two-way road as Freya Street from Sprague Avenue to 5th Avenue will close for continuing construction until mid-August. The Thor-Freya I-90 exit will still be closed until all construction is complete. Thor Street has been...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Kick that to voicemail’: KCSO 911 Call Center severely understaffed, struggling to keep up

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The 911 Call Center run by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is in critical need of more dispatchers. They’re operating in a severe staffing shortage, even as calls for help keep coming. “These dispatchers are working 5, 6, 7 days a week — 12 hour shifts to make sure we have the staffing adequate,” said Ryan...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy