TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Monday after authorities said he broke into a home in Fort Myers to forcibly kiss a woman who was doing laundry. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Shawn Pons, of St. Pete, broke into the woman’s home while she was doing laundry, grabbed her from behind, and tried to forcibly kiss her on the cheek.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO