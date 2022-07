I am Bonnie who is a little bit of a shy girl, but if you have a tennis ball, I will be your very best friend! I’m an adorable smooshy girl would prefer a home with calmer children over the age of 10 years old and might be a little bit nervous when I arrive in my new home. I don’t mind spending time with other dogs but don’t always enjoy sharing my toys so supervision with other dogs is recommended. I can't wait to meet you and hopefully find me taking that freedom ride really soon! Please fill out an application to meet me at cheyenneanimalshelter.org.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO