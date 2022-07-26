ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Family loses pets after fire tears through home

By Harrison Gereau
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A Schenectady family is mourning the loss of three pets after their home caught fire Sunday morning. The Schenectady Fire Department responded to 1120 Cutler Street at about 8:45 a.m. to battle the blaze.

On arrival, crews were told that three pets were still in the home and that one person was unaccounted for. Crews searched and began to fight the fire immediately. The flames were doused within 20 minutes.

The unaccounted person was able to leave the building unharmed, officials said. Unfortunately, the family’s three pets did not survive.

There were no injuries to the residents of the home or firefighters. The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist six people who lived in the home.

The Schenectady Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Schenectady Police and Mohawk Ambulance. Chief Donald Mareno said the fire on Cutler Street was the fourth structure fire in just 11 days for the men and women of Schenectady Fire Department.

