HS2 tunnelling machine completes woodland journey

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn HS2 tunnelling machine has completed a one-mile journey underneath an ancient...

www.bbc.com

Newsweek

Video Shows Huge Machine Tunneling for Britain's High-Speed Rail Project

Fascinating footage shows a huge tunneling machine called Dorothy digging underneath ancient woodland as the United Kingdom's HS2 high-speed rail project goes full-steam ahead. Dorothy, the 410-foot-long boring machine weighing 2,000 tons, is drilling under the countryside in Europe's biggest-ever infrastructure project. Ten borers - named after Britain's most celebrated...
TRAFFIC
BBC

HS2: 'Ground-breaking' moment in tunnelling work

A huge HS2 tunnelling machine has completed a one-mile journey underneath an ancient Warwickshire wood. The 2,000-tonne machine started boring under Long Itchington Wood in December last year and is the first tunnel breakthrough on the London to Birmingham route.   . Work is being done in a bid to...
POLITICS
BBC

Train passengers warned not to travel in heatwave

Trains have been cancelled and railway lines closed as the UK recorded its hottest day on record. Network Rail issued a "do not travel" warning, with most journeys scrapped through the Met Office's extreme heat zone, which covers much of central, northern, and south-east England. No services will run into...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Painkillers: 'Buying on web fuelled ruinous addiction'

A woman has described how she turned to the internet to feed an addiction that started with a prescription for period pain when she was just 19. Sara Speakes, from Pembrokeshire, ended up buying fake tablets online, eventually having a stroke at 47. She said she was "drugged up to...
HEALTH
BBC

Family leave Wales after girl faces racism at school

Her belongings are packed in boxes and black bags as the family prepares to leave Wales for good. They say they are moving because racism towards their daughter at school made her "scared" and "withdrawn". The 13-year-old has already spent some time at a new school in the north of...
SOCIETY
BBC

Saudi women in Sydney: Sisters' bodies lay undiscovered for a month

Australian police are baffled after the bodies of two Saudi women, believed to have lain undiscovered for a month, were found in a Sydney apartment. Sisters Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead on 7 June in separate beds at home in the suburb of Canterbury.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
World
BBC

Woman 'traumatised' after falling into Walsall canal

A woman says she has been left traumatised after falling into a canal. A weedy covering on Walsall's canal basin has caught a number people unawares, as it leaves the deep water looking more like grass or asphalt. Alexia Niang, 25, wants local authorities to do more to make the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Briton Jack Fenton killed in Greek helicopter accident

A man has died after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Greece. It is believed Jack Fenton, from Kent, had just disembarked from the Bell 407 aircraft in Athens. Greek police arrested two pilots and a member of the ground crew in connection with the 22-year-old's death. They are facing charges of negligent homicide.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bus strike: Yorkshire Arriva workers accept 'vastly improved' pay offer

A long-running strike by Arriva bus workers across parts of Yorkshire has ended after a new pay deal was agreed. The industrial action, which began on 6 June, was called off after Arriva and the Unite union struck a fresh deal. About 650 bus workers walked out after rejecting an...
TRAFFIC
BBC

East Yorkshire seaside town celebrates 60 years of land trains

An East Yorkshire seaside resort is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its land train service. The road vehicles run along Bridlington's promenade during the summer transporting tourists from one end of the town to the other. A tractor pulling two passenger trailers was used to run the first service, with...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Wisley Airfield housing development consultation delayed

A consultation on plans to plans to build 1,730 homes on Wisley Airfield in Surrey has been delayed, Guilford Borough Council says. Taylor Wimpey acquired the site in March 2020, and the company also wants to build shops and a community centre on the site. The council said an "issue...
ECONOMY
BBC

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams refugee to follow cricket dream

An Afghan refugee who used cricket to bond with his UK foster family has said he hopes to find success in the game after being coached by Andrew Flintoff. Adnan was one of a number of boys taken under the former England star's wing in a recent BBC documentary series.
WORLD
The Independent

Train updates - live: Tube strike announced for 19 August ahead of nationwide rail walkout tomorrow - OLD

Travel chaos is already blighting the UK ahead of a planned nationwide rail strike tomorrow.The majority of trains from King’s Cross have been cancelled due to damage to the overhead electric wires between the London rail hub and Peterborough.“All lines are blocked and are expected to remain so for the rest of day,” says train operator LNER.“We are advising not to travel today, Tuesday 26 July, between London Kings Cross and Peterborough due to the severity of today’s disruption. We have also suspended all services from Leeds.”The RMT union has also announced plans today for a Tube strike on...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Guernsey charity fits solar panels to new centre

A Guernsey charity which helps people with learning disabilities will be providing power for the community after fitting solar panels to its new centre. Grow Ltd said it and Guernsey Electricity had worked on the project to install 310 photovoltaic panels. They said the work would generate more than 135,000kWh...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Accommodation pods installed for rough sleepers in Barnstaple

Two pods have been installed in a Barnstaple car park as temporary accommodation for rough sleepers. North Devon Council has dedicated funding to the project in hopes that it will provide safe overnight temporary accommodation for two rough sleepers. The council said 13 people who were rough sleeping have moved...
U.K.

