HS2 tunnelling machine completes woodland journey

Fascinating footage shows a huge tunneling machine called Dorothy digging underneath ancient woodland as the United Kingdom's HS2 high-speed rail project goes full-steam ahead. Dorothy, the 410-foot-long boring machine weighing 2,000 tons, is drilling under the countryside in Europe's biggest-ever infrastructure project. Ten borers - named after Britain's most celebrated...
A huge HS2 tunnelling machine has completed a one-mile journey underneath an ancient Warwickshire wood. The 2,000-tonne machine started boring under Long Itchington Wood in December last year and is the first tunnel breakthrough on the London to Birmingham route. . Work is being done in a bid to...
Trains have been cancelled and railway lines closed as the UK recorded its hottest day on record. Network Rail issued a "do not travel" warning, with most journeys scrapped through the Met Office's extreme heat zone, which covers much of central, northern, and south-east England. No services will run into...
A woman has described how she turned to the internet to feed an addiction that started with a prescription for period pain when she was just 19. Sara Speakes, from Pembrokeshire, ended up buying fake tablets online, eventually having a stroke at 47. She said she was "drugged up to...
McDonald's has put up the price of its cheeseburger for the first time in more than 14 years, due to growing cost pressures. The fast food chain said its UK restaurants would be adding between 10p and 20p to a number of items. The price of a cheeseburger has increased...
Her belongings are packed in boxes and black bags as the family prepares to leave Wales for good. They say they are moving because racism towards their daughter at school made her "scared" and "withdrawn". The 13-year-old has already spent some time at a new school in the north of...
Australian police are baffled after the bodies of two Saudi women, believed to have lain undiscovered for a month, were found in a Sydney apartment. Sisters Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead on 7 June in separate beds at home in the suburb of Canterbury.
A police officer has been sacked after a tribunal decided he had used excessive force on two handcuffed suspects. Humberside PC Henry Green was found guilty of gross misconduct earlier in July for "leg sweeping" a woman to the floor then punching a man in the face using handcuffs. The...
A woman says she has been left traumatised after falling into a canal. A weedy covering on Walsall's canal basin has caught a number people unawares, as it leaves the deep water looking more like grass or asphalt. Alexia Niang, 25, wants local authorities to do more to make the...
A man has died after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Greece. It is believed Jack Fenton, from Kent, had just disembarked from the Bell 407 aircraft in Athens. Greek police arrested two pilots and a member of the ground crew in connection with the 22-year-old's death. They are facing charges of negligent homicide.
A long-running strike by Arriva bus workers across parts of Yorkshire has ended after a new pay deal was agreed. The industrial action, which began on 6 June, was called off after Arriva and the Unite union struck a fresh deal. About 650 bus workers walked out after rejecting an...
An East Yorkshire seaside resort is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its land train service. The road vehicles run along Bridlington's promenade during the summer transporting tourists from one end of the town to the other. A tractor pulling two passenger trailers was used to run the first service, with...
A consultation on plans to plans to build 1,730 homes on Wisley Airfield in Surrey has been delayed, Guilford Borough Council says. Taylor Wimpey acquired the site in March 2020, and the company also wants to build shops and a community centre on the site. The council said an "issue...
An Afghan refugee who used cricket to bond with his UK foster family has said he hopes to find success in the game after being coached by Andrew Flintoff. Adnan was one of a number of boys taken under the former England star's wing in a recent BBC documentary series.
A village church has accused a council of breaking a decades-old "gentleman's agreement" after it stopped cutting its grass for free. St Matthew's Church in Dinnington, Newcastle, now faces paying for it. The Rev Mark Edwards said it received no Church of England funding and having to pay would put...
Travel chaos is already blighting the UK ahead of a planned nationwide rail strike tomorrow.The majority of trains from King’s Cross have been cancelled due to damage to the overhead electric wires between the London rail hub and Peterborough.“All lines are blocked and are expected to remain so for the rest of day,” says train operator LNER.“We are advising not to travel today, Tuesday 26 July, between London Kings Cross and Peterborough due to the severity of today’s disruption. We have also suspended all services from Leeds.”The RMT union has also announced plans today for a Tube strike on...
Here’s one for the history books: an estate that maybe, sort of, possibly belonged to William Shakespeare has gone on the market. That’s right, you could own a home once graced by none other than the big man Shaka P, arguably the most influential dude in the entire English language. Not bad, eh?
A Guernsey charity which helps people with learning disabilities will be providing power for the community after fitting solar panels to its new centre. Grow Ltd said it and Guernsey Electricity had worked on the project to install 310 photovoltaic panels. They said the work would generate more than 135,000kWh...
Two pods have been installed in a Barnstaple car park as temporary accommodation for rough sleepers. North Devon Council has dedicated funding to the project in hopes that it will provide safe overnight temporary accommodation for two rough sleepers. The council said 13 people who were rough sleeping have moved...
