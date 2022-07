Wildwood Police have arrested 32 year old Edwin Cruz-Perez for being in possession of a machete after a fight that occurred on Pacific Avenue last Friday night. Police say a witness told them there was a fight and someone had a wooden object; it turned out to have a machete inside. The victim suffered a contusion consistent with the size of the machete. Cruz-Perez was charged with numerous criminal offenses.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO