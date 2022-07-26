ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Life imprisonment for Mildred Whitmore killer

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who killed an 84-year-old woman at her home has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Mildred Whitmore, described as "the queen of our family" by relatives, was found strangled at her College Street home in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. Chase Kelly, 32, was given a minimum sentence of nine years...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
#Murder#Violent Crime#College Street#Warwick Crown Court#Warwickshire Police
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
Daily Mail

British woman, 64, facing the death penalty in Pakistan for ‘ordering the murder of her husband’ claims police beat her every day in a bid to force a confession out of her

A British woman facing the death penalty in Pakistan for allegedly ordering the murder of her husband said the authorities beat her every day to try to get her to confess. 'I was held at a police station for two weeks, where I was hit every day,' said Yasmin Kausar, 64. 'They tried to force a confession, but I wouldn’t make a statement that wasn’t true.'
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Killer stepfather says he is not a monster

A man accused of murdering his partner's school boy son has denied he is "some kind of monster". Sebastian Kalinowski, 15, died in August at his Huddersfield home from untreated rib fractures, Leeds Crown Court has heard. Andrzej Latoszewski told the jury the teenager was "good at manipulating it" to...
The Independent

12 cult members arrested after death of eight-year-old girl in Australia

Twelve people have been arrested in Queensland, Australia, and charged with murder in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl who was allegedly denied medical treatment.According to the police, Elizabeth Rose Struhs, a type-1 diabetes patient was allegedly denied insulin access for six days by a fringe religious group in Toowoomba, who were aware of the child’s illness, reported 9News.au.Police said that the members of the church group, which included the child’s parents, believed that the child would be “healed by god”.Southern region detective acting superintendent Garry Watts said Elizabeth died on 7 January but emergency services were...
Daily Mail

Mother, 32, and stepfather, 38, are charged with murdering her 10-month-old baby boy who was found critically injured at home

A mother and stepfather have been charged with the murder of her ten-month-old baby boy who died in a Derbyshire home. Mother Gemma Barton, 32, and her partner Craig Crouch, 38, are accused of killing the child who was discovered in a critically ill state at 7.15am on December 30, 2020 by East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.
Daily Mail

Grim end to infamous cold case as accused killer, 53, takes his own life just hours before verdict on whether he murdered his ex-lover, 23, and it means her shattered family will NEVER get closure

An accused murderer has been found dead just one day before a judge was to hand down the verdict on whether he killed his lover 10 years ago. James Scott 'Jim' Church, 53, stood trial for 68 days in the NSW Supreme Court charged with the murder of Leisl Smith, 23, who vanished from Tuggerah Railway Station on the Central Coast on August 19, 2012.
