PennDOT expands online services for people with disabilities

A new PennDOT rule is changing policies for drivers with disabilities.

Customers who have a Person with Disabilities Parking Placard can now have the option to renew, receive a replacement or update their address on their permanent Persons with Disabilities Parking Placard online.

“This new online service is an added convenience for customers who need accessible parking,” said PennDOT’s Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicles Services Kurt Myers. “The commonwealth also benefits from savings from costs associated with mailing products and notices that a product has been renewed.”

The initiative, part of PennDOT’s efforts to modernize its operations, cuts down on wait times for customers by eliminating the mail in process and subsequent processing of paperwork. Customers with Temporary Person with Disabilities Parking Placards will also be able to update their address and request replacement identification credentials through this online service.

“Making this service available online is a positive move for all Pennsylvanians who seek a Person with Disabilities Parking Placard,” said Lisa Biggica of UniqueSource Products & Services. “It is vital that this important accessibility service is itself easily accessible and convenient to obtain. It just makes sense for the more than two million Pennsylvanian adults living with a disability.”

To renew a placard online or to obtain additional information on services provided, including how to obtain a placard, please visit the Person with Disabilities Information page on the Driver and Vehicle Services website. Placard holders will continue to receive a renewal form by mail approximately 60 days prior to their expiration.

Customers may obtain a variety of other driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.