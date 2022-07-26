ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennDOT expands online services for people with disabilities

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXkNZ_0gtDLUh600

A new PennDOT rule is changing policies for drivers with disabilities.

Customers who have a Person with Disabilities Parking Placard can now have the option to renew, receive a replacement or update their address on their permanent Persons with Disabilities Parking Placard online.

“This new online service is an added convenience for customers who need accessible parking,” said PennDOT’s Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicles Services Kurt Myers. “The commonwealth also benefits from savings from costs associated with mailing products and notices that a product has been renewed.”

The initiative, part of PennDOT’s efforts to modernize its operations, cuts down on wait times for customers by eliminating the mail in process and subsequent processing of paperwork. Customers with Temporary Person with Disabilities Parking Placards will also be able to update their address and request replacement identification credentials through this online service.

“Making this service available online is a positive move for all Pennsylvanians who seek a Person with Disabilities Parking Placard,” said Lisa Biggica of UniqueSource Products & Services. “It is vital that this important accessibility service is itself easily accessible and convenient to obtain. It just makes sense for the more than two million Pennsylvanian adults living with a disability.”

To renew a placard online or to obtain additional information on services provided, including how to obtain a placard, please visit the Person with Disabilities Information page on the Driver and Vehicle Services website. Placard holders will continue to receive a renewal form by mail approximately 60 days prior to their expiration.

Customers may obtain a variety of other driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

State channels nearly $1 million toward ATV, snowmobile trails

A sum total of $955,000 in grant funding will be directed toward all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and snowmobile facilities and trails in Pennsylvania, according to a DCNR announcement. “Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts, and our trails and amenities attract visitors who spend money in local communities,” Dunn said. “Through these projects we’ll improve upon and expand opportunities across the commonwealth.” The investments from the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Dental workforce faces decline in PA

A report on the dental workforce in Pennsylvania has found that participation in the field is on the decline. The report, released by the Pennsylvania Coalition for Oral Health (PCOH), found that the Pennsylvania dental workforce has decreased by 10% since 2015. The Access to OralHealth Workforce Report also found...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

State budget includes millions to help farms recover from bird flu losses

Harrisburg, Pa. — Across the country, poultry farms had to cull millions of birds because of a severe outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu). In Lancaster and Berks Counties alone, 17 farms had to cull over 4.2 million birds during the spring and summer of 2022. To help the farmers who have been impacted by the bird flu outbreak, a new $25 million recovery and reimbursement program has been approved by the state legislature. The program was endorsed primarily by House Speaker Bryan Cutler. ...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Deadline for elk hunting application looms

Harrisburg, Pa. — If you haven’t yet submitted an application to enter Pennsylvania’s annual elk-license drawing, you need to act fast. The deadline to enter the drawing is Sunday, July 31 at midnight. The Keystone State is home to about 1,400 elk, the largest wild herd in...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
NorthcentralPA.com

Parks and forest photo contest ongoing

There are just two months left in the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s annual "Thru the Seasons" photo contest. In celebration of the milestone 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act and in recognition of the importance of forests for water quality, the theme of this year’s photo contest is Clean Water and Forested Ecosystems.
CAMP HILL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wolf quietly steers $40 million to Pitt, Pa.’s other state-related universities

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf plans to quietly give Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities including Penn State and Pitt a one-time $40 million boost using stimulus money that he has the sole power to direct. The move follows opponents of abortion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Online Services#Pennsylvanians
NorthcentralPA.com

Game Commission investigating illegal killing of black bear

Elk County, Pa. — The Game Commission is asking for information on the illegal killing of a black bear in Ridgway Township last week. The Commission's Northcentral Region say the bear's body was found near the 1100 block of Montmorenci Road; it appeared to have been shot in the chest with a small caliber firearm. Evidence suggests the bear likely died in the early morning hours on Friday.The Pennsylvania Game...
RIDGWAY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn State increasing tuition for the upcoming academic year

York, Pa. — At their July 22 Board of Trustees meeting, Penn State trustees voted to approve both a tuition and salary increase for the 2022-23 school year. "Pennsylvania resident undergraduates would see tuition increase by five percent at the University Park campus and two percent at the Commonwealth Campuses for the 2022-23 academic year under a plan recommended on July 21 by the Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning," said a statement on Penn State's website.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Wolf sues to stop GOP-backed amendments on abortion, voting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's Democratic governor sued the state Legislature on Thursday over a package of proposed constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers are pursuing, including one that would say the state constitution does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions. The lawsuit filed in the state Supreme Court argues that the proposed abortion amendment would violate privacy protections. Wolf wants the high court to throw out the amendments, declaring that they are not constitutionally valid. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are warming up to Doug Mastriano. When he crushed a nine-person field to win the GOP nomination for Pennsylvania governor in May, some in the party warned that Mastriano's far-right views on everything from abortion to the 2020 presidential election would squander an otherwise attainable seat in a critical battleground state. But now, as the general election season intensifies, the GOP machinery is cranking up to back Mastriano's campaign and attack his Democratic rival, Josh Shapiro. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NorthcentralPA.com

Police arrest suspected prowler outside motel

Lewisburg, Pa. — A man seen prowling around a motel parking lot and rambling senselessly was having a drug-induced episode, police say. Landon Wortece Washington, 28, was eventually taken to the hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation after being taken into custody at the Fairfield Inn on Hardwood Drive in East Buffalo Township last month.
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police searching for missing boy in Mount Carmel

Mount Carmel, Pa. — A 10-year-old boy is missing from Mount Carmel and police are asking for the public's help in finding him. Leonidas Godshall was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black athletic shorts. He was riding a black and chrome mountain bike, according to Mount Carmel police. Godshall is a white male with blonde hair, weighs approximately 100-pounds, and is 4'11". Police did not say when or where Godshall was last seen. Any with information on the boy's whereabouts should contact the Mount Carmel Borough Police Department. 570-339-6020 or 570-648-3868.
NorthcentralPA.com

Trial begins in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook damages lawsuit

Austin, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones repeatedly “lied and attacked the parents of murdered children” when he told his Infowars audience that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, an attorney for one of the victim's parents said Tuesday at the outset of a civil trial to determine how much Jones must pay for defaming them. The jury in the Texas capital could deal Jones a major financial blow that would put his constellation of conspiracy peddling businesses into deeper jeopardy....
AUSTIN, TX
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy