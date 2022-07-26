ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘Jeopardy!’: Watch Ken Jennings Leave Contestants Stunned With His Music Knowledge

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aj8yj_0gtDKvMo00

In Jeopardy!, being a contestant is hard work. Each contestant is tasked with having an astounding amount of knowledge across virtually every subject imaginable. That said, the game’s three competitors aren’t the only ones who have to study beforehand to achieve success.

Being the host of Jeopardy! requires not only knowing the answers to every question but possible alternatives as well. Now, it’s true that they have the help of judges and producers. However, waiting around for confirmation after each response would slow the game tremendously. No, at the very least, the vast majority of it must be memorized.

It’s not unusual for a Jeopardy! host to appear impossibly knowledgable – who could possibly know everything about all of those different categories? But on Monday’s episode, host Ken Jennings nonchalantly displayed such a firm grasp of music history that he left his contestants stunned.

As the game reached its conclusion, the Final Jeopardy category was revealed to be “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame”. Ken Jennings then presented the contestants with the clue. “Honored in 1998 as part of a rock group and in 2019 as a solo artist, this singer was the first woman to be inducted into the Hall twice,” he read.

The correct response was none other than the queen of rock herself, Stevie Nicks. In the moment, however, the answer seemed far less obvious.

Game-winner Ed Coulson’s only saving grace was that he was ahead by $8,000 going into Final Jeopardy and bet only $1,301. Despite the triple stumper, he walked away with the title of champion and $17,399 in winnings.

Ken Jennings Wows ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants With Music Knowledge

Following the difficult Final Jeopardy clue, Ken Jennings soothed his contestants by revealing that each of them was, in fact, very close to the right answer. Beyonce, Gwen Stefani, and Tina Turner were all incorrect responses but strong guesses nonetheless.

“We were talking about the other options this morning,” he said. “Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Carole King is apparently in twice because she’s in as a songwriter now as well. Stevie Nicks was the first.”

“Twenty-five years after your debut, you become eligible,” he continued. “So I guess actually, Gwen Stefani must be getting close. And maybe Destiny’s Child as well, right? When’s the first record?”

Rather than expressing relief in his almost-correct response, “Tina Turner,” Ed Coulson was simply astounded that Ken Jennings was able to recall such a long list of Hall of Famers at the drop of a hat. “I’m amazed you know all this stuff,” he said.

“Well, here’s the thing,” the Jeopardy! host replied. “[In the] morning, we look at the clues and we think about what might be hard, what might be easy, what are the possible responses. So I get to look very smart out here. But there’s like 12 much smarter people who are writing and researching this stuff for me.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam This Contestant for ‘Making a Fool of Himself’ With ‘Over the Top’ Antics

Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Ken Jennings’ Apparent Snub of Alex Trebek on What Would’ve Been 82nd Birthday

Since Jeopardy!‘s longtime host Alex Trebek passed away in 2020, fans of the hit game show have been pulling for Ken Jennings to become the permanent host. Currently, the Jeopardy! champion shares the podium with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. However, when the latest episode of the game show aired on Friday night, fans were quick to criticize Jennings, calling him out for an apparent snub after making zero mention of what would have been Alex Trebek’s 82nd birthday.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Beyonce
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Carole King
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Diana Ross
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Reveals Two ‘Huge Announcements’ for ‘Game Show Boot Camp’

If getting on a game show like Jeopardy! is a dream of yours, then pay attention because show star James Holzhauer wants your attention. See, he’s going to be part of “Game Show Boot Camp” in the lovely little town of Las Vegas. Holzhauer also will have some friends appear, too. On Thursday, he offered up a couple of “huge announcements” for the upcoming event. On Twitter, Holzhauer announced that Jeopardy! will have an in-person audition happen. Also, Amy Schneider, who won 40 games, will be there, too. Take a look at not only an earlier tweet but the one Holzhauer shared with some good news.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’

Although dating back to the 1960s, the format that most have come to love about the game show Jeopardy! started in 1984 with Alex Trebek. Since then, the show has become what some consider to be the greatest game show in television history. But while the format hasn’t changed in decades, a new type of player has. Once known for stumping players, Jeopardy! is now a place of champions. And what is more surprising is the fact that it seemed to happen overnight.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Misses His ‘Partner’ Vanna White in Hilarious Vacation Post

When it comes to missing his longtime “partner” Vanna White, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak does not mince words with his daughter. See, Pat’s on vacation with Maggie Sajak and bemoans the fact that Vanna isn’t around. Um, well, it’s a rather humorous moment between Pat and Maggie. We think you will get a laugh out of this hilarious video Maggie shared on her Instagram account. Take a listen and keep your eyes open, too.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Pat Sajak for This ‘Annoying’ Habit

For over half of his life, television personality Pat Sajak has known one thing – Wheel of Fortune. First getting the job in 1981, Sajak wasn’t just at the right place at the right time. He spent years as a disc jockey and even a weatherman for KNBC. Luckily for Wheel of Fortune fans, Merv Griffin saw something special in Sajak. And with 38 seasons behind him, it appears Griffin was right. But throughout the years of Sajak hosting, dedicated fans of the game show noticed some interesting, and sometimes, irritating nuances he brings to Wheel of Fortune. While there is no denying the love for the host, some fans are calling him out for one certain tactic.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

516K+
Followers
55K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy