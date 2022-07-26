ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization

By Emily Morgan
 2 days ago
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post.

The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s my girl!” as he uploaded pics of his only child. In a string of pics, the “Pickers” star snapped pics of Charlie as she mixed paint onto her brush and painted the sides of the small bowl.

Mike captioned the post: “Watching someone that I helped create, create simple moments that bring tears to my eyes. This I will never forget.”

The History Channel reality TV star shares his daughter with his ex-wife, Jodi Faeth. After uploading the story, Wolfe’s girlfriend, Leticia Cline, wrote in the comments section and left a heart emoji.

Wolfe’s heartfelt, proud girl-dad post comes after the news recently broke out that former co-host Frank Fritz suffered a stroke, leaving him in the hospital. The scary stroke occurred one year after Fritz was fired from the popular History Channel show.

Viewers slam Mike Wolfe after posting about Fritz’s stroke

In the past, Fritz has been open about his alcohol addiction and his battle with Crohn’s Disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel condition.

After Wolfe learned about his friend’s terrifying condition, Wolfe took to social media and asked his fans for support and “to pray for his friend.”

He added: “Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”

Wolfe concluded: “Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you, buddy.”

Although Wolfe had good intentions, many “American Pickers” fans slammed Wolfe for allegedly not reaching out to Fritz since he was fired from the show. One of Wolfe’s fans wrote in the comments: “Why the concern now, Mike? You weren’t worried before. A little too late, I think. Pretty lame, not real.”

Another wrote: “Mike needs to stop acting fake.” A third fan chimed in: “Mike should be feeling like s**t right now for what he did to Frank.”

Someone else called out the father-of-one, writing, “Mike, you suck. Where were you for the last few years when he needed you? Never even calling him to see how he was after his back operation!”

Kathy Moya
2d ago

Mike Wolfe bought into his new Store bought Fame like All Do after a certain amount of exposure n Did What Most Men Do..they move On to Younger n Faster ,shake their jackets OFF Past n old Friends..The fame got to his EGO n he's forgotten those who suffered n sacrificed along w him.Loyality out the Door also taking his Marriage down. So Typical these days.Poor Frank, At least he was Genuine

Reply(2)
53
relay
1d ago

Mike Wolfe is a perfect example of what money will do to you. He threw his best friend under the bus divorced his wife and child all for the fame and glory of Hollywood.

Reply(3)
32
Cheryl Treichler
2d ago

Frank made his choices in his life....you can't blame Mike for that. Obviously there was more going on behind the scenes than we knew..probably had to do with Frank's drinking. Praying Frank recovers from his stroke 🙏 and leaves the alcohol alone now! Maybe the guys can both learn from this situation!

Reply
31
