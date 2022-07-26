Should the Jets Trade Denzel Mims?

Could New York move Denzel Mims during training camp? Or should the Jets keep the talented wideout around as he enters his third NFL season
Over the last few years, the Jets have turned their wide receiver room into one of their biggest strengths.
Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson were added through the draft, Corey Davis was signed in free agency and Braxton Berrios was re-signed after a career year.
Those four players alone, mixed with new faces at tight end and running back, can play a significant role in elevating Zach Wilson's game as the quarterback prepares to embark on his sophomore season.
And yet, there's still a huge question mark looming over that position group, a question mark attached to a wideout hanging on to a green and white thread.
Denzel Mims battled adversity on and off the field in 2021, his second year with the Jets. Rather than taking a step forward and blossoming as one of New York's best receivers, the former second-round pick was either sidelined by illness or an inability to secure playing time.
When he did have his opportunities, Mims never took advantage. He finished the year with just eight catches in 11 games played, totaling 133 receiving yards.
Add those numbers to his relatively promising rookie year, when Sam Darnold was still under center, and Mims has racked up a grand total of 490 receiving yards in a Jets uniform, hauling in just 31 of his 67 targets. In 20 games, Mims still hasn't caught his first NFL touchdown.
