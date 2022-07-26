ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Houston Texans Minicamp

By Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
Jun 15, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith looks on during drills at minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

SkySports

Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans

Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
Popculture

Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
The Spun

Colts Sign 2 New Wide Receivers Before Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts added a pair of new wide receivers on Tuesday, one day before the start of training camp. Indianapolis signed Isaiah Ford and John Hurst and released wide receiver Kekoa Crawford and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton in corresponding moves, according to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. Hurst...
Yardbarker

Colts Signing WR John Hurst, Cutting WR Kekoa Crawford

In a corresponding move, Indianapolis will waive WR Kekoa Crawford, per Aaron Wilson. Hurst, 26, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back in May of 2020. He made the team coming out of the preseason but was waived in October and re-signed to the practice squad. He was cut in November but caught on with the Chargers practice squad.
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

