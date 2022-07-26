Car Rentals of West Jefferson open for business

WEST JEFFERSON — If you have ever wanted to joyride through the High Country in a Ford Mustang with the top down and experience the fresh mountain air, now is your chance.

Joseph Kesserling has launched a new rental car business for hourly, daily and weekly rentals without having to leave the county to find a vehicle.

“People come here from out of town, they come for weddings or they come to just enjoy the mountains. Sometimes people will fly into Charlotte and take a shuttle up here but unfortunately Ashe County does not have any transportation services like Uber,” Kesserling said.

Kesserling said that Car Rentals of West Jefferson, LLC currently has a Ford Mustang and a BMW Z4, both of which are convertibles. He is hoping to add additional high-end vehicles in the near future.

In addition to providing this service for visitors in the area, Kesserling is also using this business as a way to give back to children from his home country.

“I am from India and there are children in India who do not have the opportunity to go to school even though there are schools there, they cannot go due to financial difficulties for the families. Whatever I earn here, I send part of my income to those children for their education,” he said. “We just want to encourage children to go to school, get educated, go to church and go to Sunday school and learn some things.”

The first rental for the business started on the Fourth of July and Kesserling hopes the business continues to grow through the rest of the summer and into the fall.

“For people that want to come here and enjoy the beauty of nature, drive around town, go on top of Mount Jefferson or go out on the Blue Ridge Parkway, they can come and rent it out by the day or by the hour and have fun,” Kesserling added.

For more information on Car Rentals of West Jefferson, LLC, call (336) 467-8885.