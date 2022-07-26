ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jefferson, NC

Car Rentals of West Jefferson open for business

By By Nathan Ham
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tJg4_0gtDKj1K00

WEST JEFFERSON — If you have ever wanted to joyride through the High Country in a Ford Mustang with the top down and experience the fresh mountain air, now is your chance.

Joseph Kesserling has launched a new rental car business for hourly, daily and weekly rentals without having to leave the county to find a vehicle.

“People come here from out of town, they come for weddings or they come to just enjoy the mountains. Sometimes people will fly into Charlotte and take a shuttle up here but unfortunately Ashe County does not have any transportation services like Uber,” Kesserling said.

Kesserling said that Car Rentals of West Jefferson, LLC currently has a Ford Mustang and a BMW Z4, both of which are convertibles. He is hoping to add additional high-end vehicles in the near future.

In addition to providing this service for visitors in the area, Kesserling is also using this business as a way to give back to children from his home country.

“I am from India and there are children in India who do not have the opportunity to go to school even though there are schools there, they cannot go due to financial difficulties for the families. Whatever I earn here, I send part of my income to those children for their education,” he said. “We just want to encourage children to go to school, get educated, go to church and go to Sunday school and learn some things.”

The first rental for the business started on the Fourth of July and Kesserling hopes the business continues to grow through the rest of the summer and into the fall.

“For people that want to come here and enjoy the beauty of nature, drive around town, go on top of Mount Jefferson or go out on the Blue Ridge Parkway, they can come and rent it out by the day or by the hour and have fun,” Kesserling added.

For more information on Car Rentals of West Jefferson, LLC, call (336) 467-8885.

Comments / 1

Related
Elkin Tribune

U.S. 21 Road Market planned for July 29-31

A vendor in Thurmond said vintage hardware was a big seller during the U.S. 21 Road Market in 2021. Tips for first-time travelers along the Road Market route:. • Be prepared for slower traffic, lots of interesting stops, objects of all shapes and sizes, and those enjoying the thrill of the treasure hunt who might be a little distracted (pedestrians and drivers).
ELKIN, NC
WBTV

Granite Falls three-vehicle crash kills one

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - A moped driver is dead following a crash in Granite Falls Wednesday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were called around 10:45 p.m. to U.S. 321 close to the intersection of Alex Lee Boulevard. A Tao moped, Nissan Altima, and Hyundai Elantra...
GRANITE FALLS, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Hickory man on moped dies in crash on highway in Caldwell County

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man driving a moped was killed in a crash on U.S. 321 in Caldwell County Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on July 27 on U.S. 321 near the intersection of Alex Lee Boulevard. A […]
ourstate.com

The Joys of West Jefferson

West Jefferson NC is a small town in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains with many unique shops, the arts, and restaurants. Enjoy concerts, gallery crawls, and a weekly farmers market, along with coffee and two craft beer breweries.
WEST JEFFERSON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
West Jefferson, NC
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch including Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Tuesday July 26, 2022

A stalled front from the Mid Atlantic region into the Tennessee Valley will produce periods of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- 262230- /O.NEW.KRNK.FA.A.0004.220726T1429Z-220727T0400Z/. /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of Boone, Pearisburg, Salem, Galax, Marion,. Pulaski, Lexington, Floyd, Fincastle, Lewisburg, Radford,
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

Officials discuss NC 127 widening project

The NC Hwy. 127 widening project and a proposed “swap” with the City of Hickory were discussed at a meeting with NC Department of Transportation Division 12 Engineer Mark Stafford on Monday, July 25. Alexander County Commissioners Ronnie Reese, Marty Pennell, and Kent Herman were in attendance, along with members of the Alexander County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner, and interested citizens.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Copyright#Federal Law#Vehicles#The High Country#Car Rentals Of#Ford#Busi
Statesville Record & Landmark

Wreck on Interstate 40 in Iredell claims life of 67-year-old man

A 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 40 near the Stamey Farm Road exit. Trooper J.M. Crouch of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said Rodney Forner was driving west on I-40 when his 2003 Subaru Outback ran off the road to the right, went down an embankment, overturned and struck several trees.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Church car show draws auto enthusiasts

Nearly two dozen classic and old-time autos were on display Sunday at the Dobson Church of Christ. A good-sized crowd turned out for the church’s Sunday afternoon cruise-in, which Pastor Scott Meadows hopes to make an annual event. ”We had 20 car entries for the show, two food trucks,...
DOBSON, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Cafe Portofino may be replaced

Many Boone locals, students, and tourists are familiar with the Cafe Portofino. Unfortunately the long loved restaurant was one of the many businesses that did not survive the Covid-19 lockdown. Since it's closure the question of will it open, or what will take it's place has been on everyone's mind....
BOONE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
Country
India
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
ourstate.com

A Bunch of Bologna: 3 Spots to Get a Fried Bologna Sandwich

Built around 1890, Rockford General Store is, in many ways, a time capsule. Floorboards creak around the old-fashioned woodstove. Rocking chairs and benches for loafing line the front porch, overlooking the trains that pass by daily on the same tracks that brought passengers and freight to the historic village of Rockford 130 years ago. And a grill makes hot dogs, burgers, and sandwiches — including a nostalgic favorite, the bologna sandwich.
ROCKFORD, IL
wataugaonline.com

North Depot Lot to close Tuesday for minor sinkhole repairs

A minor sinkhole has formed at the storm drain near the entrance of the N. Depot Lot, according to the Town of Boone. The lot will remain open for today. Tomorrow morning, Tuesday July 26th at 7am, the North Depot Parking Lot will be closed for repairs. Weather permitting, the parking lot will be reopened by 12pm tomorrow.
BOONE, NC
WSLS

Appalachian Power announces power line route in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. – Tazewell County residents will be seeing power line construction soon. On Tuesday, Appalachian Power announced the proposed power line route in Tazewell County. Appalachian Power said that the route is for electrical upgrades and its purpose is to support economic development and increase reliability in...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged weeks after motorcycle chase in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies recently charged a man following a chase along Highway 70. Deputies said 35-year-old Jonathan Trey Sloan was charged with Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle. On July 7, deputies said they tried...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Troopers flatten tires of car to end chase in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A driver was placed into custody Sunday afternoon after a high-speed chase along Interstate 40 in Catawba County. The chase started along Highway 16 in Newton after deputies said they noticed an insurance violation on the car. The driver refused to stop for deputies. The...
wataugaonline.com

Crime Stoppers seeks help with attempted larceny/robbery at Boone Greenway Trail entrance

High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following incident:. On July 26, 2022, around 3:15 p.m., Boone Police officers responded to a robbery at the Boone Greenway Trail entrance on Deerfield Road. The suspect assaulted the victim and then attempted to steal the victim’s car. The suspect then fled the scene on foot toward State Farm Road and the victim pursued him. The suspect assaulted the victim again and continued to flee. The suspect was described as a young Hispanic male with dark hair and an average build.
BOONE, NC
Elkin Tribune

Hugh Chatham opens Internal Medicine office

On July 18, a ribbon cutting and open house for Hugh Chatham Internal Medicine office was held at the practice located 300 Johnson Ridge Medical Park in Elkin. Andrew Tate, Chief Practice Offer and VP, Ambulatory Services opened the event. Jacqueline Darcey, MD, lead physician of the practice spoke, along with Brandi Poplin, Director of Primary Care Operations and David Steelman, President of the Yadkin Valley Chamber.
ELKIN, NC
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
210
Followers
648
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy