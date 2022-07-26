ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Cora Esther Miller Fields

By Crain and Sons Funeral Home
an17.com
 2 days ago

Cora Esther Miller Fields, was born on March 5, 1952, to the late Lois Smith and John Miller. Cora was married to the love of her life the late Robert Lionel Fields, Sr., and from that union seven children were born. Three girls and four boys. She was born...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
an17.com

Cecilia Reeves

Cecilia Reeves of Denham Springs, Louisiana, went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ, on July 25, 2022, surrounded by family at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother, her eldest son and one grandson. Cecilia was born on November 7, 1938, in Whiteville, Louisiana to Mark Luke and Elsie Marie Andrepont. She grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with her two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, four of her five children, and eleven grand children fourteen great grand children. On February 2, 1957 she married the only love of her life, Edward Lee Reeves, Sr. She loved her children and dedicated her life in raising them to love God, work hard and care about others. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Seale Funeral home in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Visitation will resume on Friday, July 29th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with Funeral Service at 12 pm at Seale Funeral Home, burial to follow.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
an17.com

Doris Griffin Sanders

A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born April 10, 1952, in Quitman, MS and was 70 years of age. Doris was a Veteran of the US Army, very active in the American Legion having held offices of Post 264 commands and 6th District Vice Commander. She was along with her husband, a founding member of Liverpool Riding Club. Doris had worked as State Corrections Officer, St. Helena Parish Hospital Security guard and St. Helena Sheriff Office dispatcher. She is survived by her stepson, Pat Sanders and wife Jeana; step-grandchild, Chauntel Snoddy and husband, Nathan; special friends, Mary Ann Hollingsworth, Leisa Ballard, and Marie Coon. Preceded in death by her husband, Clovis W. Sanders; parents, Wiley and Ethel Griffin. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9 a.m., until religious services at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Raymond Taylor. Interment Red Bluff Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
GREENSBURG, LA
an17.com

Ethel Gunkel Kinberger

Ethel (Gunkel) Kinberger passed on to her eternal life on Monday, July 25, 2022 in the presence of her family. After declining health over the last year, she was ready to meet her Lord and Savior and be reunited with her family members in heaven. The celebration of her life will be Friday, July 29, 2022 at noon at the New Zion Baptist Church in Covington, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service begins. Interment will follow in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Her family has designated the lunch ministry program at New Zion Baptist Church for memorials honoring Ms. Ethel.
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Virginia McKigney Jennings

Virginia, age 78, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Virginia enjoyed doing for others, cooking, reading, sewing, spending time with her family, attending church and loved caring for her pets and her plants and she especially loved sunflowers. She was so talented in making homemade crafts and her and Larry enjoyed spending time and spent numerous hours doing Craft Fairs. She worked as a Dietitian for many years at Numerous healthcare organizations in Dallas. Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
SPRINGFIELD, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
City
Robert, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
Covington, LA
Obituaries
an17.com

Albert Tom Johnson

Albert Tom Johnson, of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born on Thursday, July 21,1938, in Hammond, Louisiana, to the late Tom and Vivian Johnson. Albert is survived by his son, Dale Johnson (Denise), son, Darrell Johnson...
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Leche E. Gatlin, Sr.

Leche, age 83, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was a resident of Springfield, LA. Leche retired from the state with DOTD after 30 years of being with them. He is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his former wife,...
SPRINGFIELD, LA
an17.com

Leann Lindsey Collet

It is with broken hearts that our family announces the death of our beloved Leann Lindsey Collet. She passed away on July 15, 2022 at the age of 70 at her home in Holden, LA while swimming in the Tickfaw River she enjoyed so much over the years. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Anthony and Sarah Chicola, grandmother Lydia Lindsey, nephew Richard Lindsey, brother Russell Lindsey, aunt Virginia an uncle Carlo Spera, stepfather Anthony Ticheli, nephew Corey Bordelon, cousins Dennis Hall, and Joe Haws III, and stepsister Martha Howard. Leann worked as a service representative for AT&T (formerly known as BellSouth and SouthCentral Bell) and retired after 30 years of service. She was a Christian and a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. Leann was an avid photographer and took hundreds of timeless pictures throughout her life. Some of her other passions included: photobook making, enjoying the peaceful outdoors at her home, spending time with friends and family, and listening to old records on her record player. Leann had a big heart for helping people and she touched so many people’s lives in a very special way. She was one-of-a-kind and was so selfless, caring, and nurturing. She would always go above and beyond to help those in need while putting her needs last. Her bright smile and joyful laughter would touch your heart in such a unique way that you can’t help but remember it forever. Leann was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, and dear friend of so many. Leann is survived by her mother Lena Ticheli, father Russell Lindsey, son Levi Collet, brother Chris Lindsey, niece Danielle Lindsey, nephews Devin Lindsey and Paul Lindsey, aunt Patty and uncle Ed Hall, Tammy Hall and her family, stepmother Pat Lindsey, stepsiblings Mike and Paula Monk, Wayne and Marie Bordelon, stepbrother Joe Ticheli, her good friends Debbie Looney, Lisa Rainwater, Gail Daigle, dear cousin Theresa, a host of nieces, family in Longville, LA, nephews, her BellSouth Family and friends too numerous to count. Visitation will be held Friday July 29, 2022 at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Hammond, LA from 1-2:30pm in the fellowship hall and a mass-service will follow after in the sanctuary at 3pm. A private burial will take place at Alexandria Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
HOLDEN, LA
an17.com

Tammy Hughes Fabre

Tammy Hughes Fabre, a resident, and native of Walker, LA, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 24, 2022, at the age of 59. She adored her family and friends, listening and dancing to swamp pop music, and always told everyone she met about her love for the LSU Tigers. She retired from Livingston Parish Public Schools as a special needs school bus attendant. She was the wife of Sammy Abbott; mother of Melvin Bennett (Mary), Marcus Bennett, and Matthew Bennett (Samantha); and grandmother to Dennis Bennett, Brett Lee, Makayla Lee, Adele Richardson, and Tanner Bennett. She is preceded in death by her parents William “Edgar” Hughes, Sr. and Bertha Stafford Hughes and brother William Edgar Hughes, Jr. Arrangements are pending and have been entrusted with McLin & Manley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
WALKER, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lois Smith
an17.com

Lucille Grace Kimble Easley

Lucille Grace Kimble Easley passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the age of 85. She was born on July 2, 1937 in Lettsworth, LA to Ernest Kimble and Annie Nichols Kimble. Lucille is survived by her son, Timothy Easley, and his wife, Konnie; son, Gregory “Mark” Easley, and his wife Penny; daughter, Wanda George, and her husband, John; daughter, Sheila Freeman, and her husband, Michael; and daughters-in-law, Bertha Easley, husband Kevin (d), and Althea Easley, husband Billy (d). She has 10 grandchildren: Miranda, Jeremiah, Robert, Angel, Clifton, Misty, Ashley, Billy Jr., Amber, Jada, and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by sister Aline Olivier, husband Jimmy.
LETTSWORTH, LA
an17.com

Charles Gustave Donewar III

On July 15, 2022 heaven gained an angel when Mr. Charles Gustave Donewar III passed from this world. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Donewar Jr. and Josephine (Fradella) Donewar. Mr. Charles will be forever loved by his wife, Lynne Donewar; sons and daughters in law, Charles Donewar IV and Christine and Mike and Tiffani Donewar; his grandchildren, which he adored, Julianne, Emma, Hailey, Harley, Lucas and Belle Lynne Donewar; brothers, Frank Donewar, Jody Donewar(Sandra), Glenn Donewar along with numerous extended family and friends. Charles was a native of Gretna, LA and a resident of Covington, LA for 43 years.
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

David "Buck" Bennett

Buck always advised “you have to start with a great opener.” Buck did that his whole life in the opening line of his column “Buck Shots” in the Bogalusa Daily News, the opening basketball shot from the court at Bogalusa High School or the Bogalusa YMCA, and finally to his journalism college students at the University of Southern Mississippi. Dr. David Bennett passed away at his home in Bogalusa, LA on Monday, July 25, 2022.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

Joan Margaret Ellison

Mrs. Joan Margaret Ellison, age 86, of Abita Springs, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her residence. She was born on June 14, 1936, in New Orleans to the late Edwin and Lillian Schwankhart Dussor. Joan was wonderfully devoted to her five children who survived her; Linda (John),...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esther#Allen Temple#Fl
an17.com

Ferrix L. “Missy” Marks

It is with deep sadness that Mrs. Ferrix L. “Missy” Marks, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the age of 62. She is survived by her husband of thirty-one years, Greg Marks, two children, Ryan Graham and Preston Marks, two grandchildren, Paizlie and Tripp Graham, three brothers, and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Marguerite Johnson. Missy was known for her charitable and caring acts for others and loved her family above all. There are no services scheduled at this time. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
an17.com

Elizabeth “Betty” Catherine Hutcheson Badeaux

Elizabeth “Betty” Catherine Hutcheson Badeaux was born on August 13, 1936. She shared almost 52 happy years with her dear husband, James Nelson Badeaux, whom she knew since they were 6 yrs old. Both were born in Charity Hospital in New Orleans LA and both grew up in Madisonville. Betty was one of six children born to Francis Earl Hutcheson of Shipman, MS and Margery Roberts of Ramsay, LA.
MADISONVILLE, LA
an17.com

Joy Lorene Basham Bennett

Joy, age 87, went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 22, 2022. She was a native of Columbus, Ohio and a longtime resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Joy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who is already dearly missed my all who knew and loved her. Joy...
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Hunter Jasen Prevost

Hunter, age 21, went to his heavenly home on Saturday July 23, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Loranger, Louisiana. Hunter was the definition of an outdoorsman. He spent all of his time hunting, fishing, and just being outside. Hunter was most happy sitting on a stand or with a pole in his hand. If he couldn’t be doing one of those, he’d be watching his cameras just in case. Hunter was extremely outgoing and truly never met a stranger. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and by the end you’d walk away as friends. Hunter was known for having a smile that could light up a room. He was a very well known, well loved young man in our community who had an absolute heart of gold. Hunter was full of life and loved his family beyond measure. He would give you the shirt off his back and be the first to help you when needed. Hunter was so many things to so many people, a loving so, brother, grandson, boyfriend, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend. He wore each of those hats proudly. To say he will be missed is an understatement. Hunter will never be forgotten.
LORANGER, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
an17.com

Eric Brumfield

Eric Brumfield, a native and resident of Kentwood la heard the Master's call on July 22, 2022, to come on up a little higher and rest from his labors. The Brumfield family asks that you all keep them in your prayers and thoughts during this difficult time of loss. Visitation.
KENTWOOD, LA
an17.com

North Oaks Hematology & Oncology opens Aug. 8

North Oaks Health System will open a Hematology & Oncology Clinic in Hammond Monday, Aug. 8. The new clinic will be located in Suite 200 on the second floor of North Oaks Diagnostic Center at 15837 Paul Vega, MD, Drive. Clinic hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Washington Parish woman dies in head-on crash near Varnado

On July 8, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Highway 21 in Varnado. Sylvia Ann Harry, a resident of the Wesley Ray community, was an innocent victim after her vehicle was struck head-on by a van driven by Craig Breidenbach, a resident of St. Louis, Missouri. Breidenbach suffered serious injuries and is still undergoing medical treatment. The Louisiana State Police assisted at the scene.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Driver charged with second-degree murder in Washington Parish crash

Craig Allen Breidenbach, 54, a resident of Clyde Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail late in the evening of July 26. Breidenbach’s charges include second degree murder and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His bond has been set at $600,000. He had been hospitalized in New Orleans since July 8 due to serious injuries suffered during a motor vehicle accident on that date.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy