Montgomery, AL

102-year-old Second World War veteran from segregated mail unit honoured

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrGjW_0gtDKdiy00

A 102-year-old woman is being honoured for her service with an all-female, all-black military unit which got mail to US troops in Europe during the Second World War.

Millions of letters and packages sent to US troops had accumulated in warehouses in Europe by the time Allied troops were pushing towards the heart of Hitler’s Germany near the end of the war.

This was not junk mail – it was the main link between home and the front in a time long before video chats, texting or even routine long-distance phone calls.

The job of clearing out the massive backlog in a military that was still segregated by race fell upon the largest all-black, all-female group to serve in the war, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b30VI_0gtDKdiy00
Members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion in an undated Department of Defence photo (Courtesy of National Archives via AP) (AP)

On Tuesday, the oldest living member of the unit is being honoured.

Romay Davis, 102, will be recognised for her service at an event at Montgomery City Hall.

It follows US President Joe Biden’s decision in March to sign a Bill authorising the Congressional Gold Medal for the unit, nicknamed the Six Triple Eight.

Ms Davis, in an interview at her home on Monday, said the unit was due the recognition, and she is glad to participate on behalf of other members who have already died.

“I think it’s an exciting event, and it’s something for families to remember,” Ms Davis said.

“It isn’t mine, just mine. No. It’s everybody’s.”

The medals themselves will not be ready for months, but leaders decided to go ahead with events for Ms Davis and five other surviving members of the 6888th given their advanced age.

Following her five brothers, Ms Davis enlisted in the army in 1943.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oaOBF_0gtDKdiy00
Members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion sort mail in an undated Department of Defence photo (Courtesy of National Archives via AP) (AP)

After the war the Virginia native married, had a 30-year career in the fashion industry in New York and retired to Alabama.

She earned a martial arts black belt while in her late 70s and rejoined the workforce to work at a grocery store in Montgomery for more than two decades until she was 101.

While smaller groups of African American nurses served in Africa, Australia and England, none matched the size or might of the 6888th, according to a unit history compiled by the Pentagon.

Ms Davis’s unit was part of the Women’s Army Corps created by President Franklin D Roosevelt in 1943.

With racial separation the practice of the time, the corps added African American units the following year at the urging of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and civil rights leader Mary McLeod Bethune, according to the unit history.

More than 800 black women formed the 6888th, which began sailing for England in February 1945.

Once there, they were confronted not only by mountains of undelivered mail but by racism and sexism.

They were denied entry into an American Red Cross club and hotels, according to the history, and a senior officer was threatened with being being replaced by a white first lieutenant when some unit members missed an inspection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdiU8_0gtDKdiy00
Members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion during an inspection in an undated Department of Defence photo (Courtesy of National Archives via AP) (AP)

“Over my dead body, Sir,” replied the unit commander, Major Charity Adams. She was not replaced.

Working under the motto of No Mail, Low Morale, the women served 24/7 in shifts and developed a new tracking system that processed about 65,000 items each shift, allowing them to clear a six-month backlog of mail in just three months.

“We all had to be broken in, so to speak, to do what had to be done,” said Ms Davis, who mainly worked as a motor pool driver.

“The mail situation was in such horrid shape they didn’t think the girls could do it. But they proved a point.”

A month after the end of the war in Europe, in June 1945, the group sailed to France to begin working on additional piles of mail there.

Receiving better treatment from the liberated French than they would have under racist Jim Crow regimes at home, members were feted during a victory parade in Rouen and invited into private homes for dinner, said Ms Davis.

“I didn’t find any Europeans against us. They were glad to have us,” she said.

The 6888th previously was honoured with a monument that was dedicated in 2018 at Buffalo Soldier Military Park at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gqVx_0gtDKdiy00
Romay Davis during an interview at her home in Montgomery, Alabama (Jay Reeves/AP) (AP)

But immediately after the war, members returned home to a US society that was still years away from the start of the modern civil rights movement with the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955.

US Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas helped shepherd the Bill to present the Congressional Gold Medal to the members of the unit.

“Though the odds were set against them, the women of the Six Triple Eight processed millions of letters and packages during their deployment in Europe, helping connect WWII soldiers with their loved ones back home, like my father and mother,” Mr Moran said in a statement earlier this year.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Beast

Nero’s Bridge Suddenly Appears, Reminding Us Some Thought He Never Died

This month, as a direct result of the heat wave and water shortages across much of Europe, an ancient bridge reappeared in the Tiber in Rome. The structure, which was supposedly built by Emperor Nero in the first century, has attracted criticism and some mockery for its poor construction and design. Perhaps the more interesting story though, is the ways in which the bridge’s sudden reappearance manifests something characteristic of Nero himself. His legend and legacy refuse to die.
EUROPE
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Wartime Leaders in History

Each nation has its own pantheon of highly-revered military leaders who conquered lands, repelled invaders, and defeated enemies abroad. Among these are a select few whose exploits cemented their place in history. These generals, admirals, kings, and conquerors used tactical and logistical genius and charismatic leadership to defeat larger, better-equipped armies. Many died during their […]
MILITARY
Smithonian

The Schoolteacher Who Saved Her Students From the Nazis

It took Anna Essinger six months of planning to devise the remarkable secret escape of her entire school from Nazi Germany. On the critical day, October 5, 1933, the 54-year-old headmistress’ most trusted staff members spread out in a network of three teams across Germany. Parents and children quietly made their way to preassigned railway stations along the three key rail routes out of the country. Martin Schwarz, the school’s teacher of religious affairs, was to lead one group, discreetly picking up a child at each station along the Rhine River from Basel. Anna’s sister, the school nurse, Paula Essinger, set out from Munich to Herrlingen and on to Stuttgart and Mannheim, also collecting pupils on the way. Hanna Bergas, who taught English, French and art history, led the final group across northern Germany.
EDUCATION
