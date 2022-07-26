ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Bloomington Blue Prospects go 1-2 at Sub-State

By Jason Olson jason.olson@apgecm.com
Sun Current
Sun Current
 2 days ago

Post 550 plays better than 11-win record indicates

After playing in the Gopher Classic, the Bloomington Post 550 Blue Prospects (11-17) went 1-2 at Fargo July 1-2, starting with a 10-1 win in five innings over Winnipeg South Wolves 18U.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyqeV_0gtDKJGY00
Buy Now Bloomington Blue’s Jackson Holzinger picked up three hits over the final three games of the season, including two hits in a 10-0 loss to Hopkins July 20. (Sun Newspapers staff photo by John Sherman)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOQFC_0gtDKJGY00
Buy Now Bloomington Blue’s Ben Losee (2) flexes during a South Hennepin League game against St. Louis Park at Red Haddox Field in late June. (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYXqk_0gtDKJGY00
Buy Now Bloomington Blue’s Brett Conway was a consistent starter for the team which went 11-17. Conway struck out 10 Orono Maple Plain batters over six strong innings of a 2-1 Blue win July 21. (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Hty1_0gtDKJGY00
Buy Now Bloomington Blue’s Brayden Bender was a staple in the outfield and in the middle of the batting order for much of the summer. He went 1-for-1 with a double during an 8-0 win over Bloomington Gold July 13. (Sun Newspapers staff photo by John Sherman)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
annandaleadvocate.com

Greve holds on to win State Am

Annandale native Ben Greve won the 119th Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship Wednesday, July 20, at Olympic Hills Golf Club in Eden Prairie. Greve, 41, finished first with a two-over par 218 (66-73-79). Greve shot an amazing six-under 66 in the opening round, a one-over 73 on Tuesday and carried a five-stroke lead into the final round.
ANNANDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Hockey Players Commit to D-1 Colleges

Maple Grove boys hockey standout Landen Gunderson has announced his college choice: Western Michigan. Gunderson had a superb junior season for the Crimson, tallying 80 points on 21 goals and 59 assists. Gunderson’s announcement via Twitter came about a month after his teammate Finn Brink said he’ll play for Wisconsin....
MAPLE GROVE, MN
MotorTrend Magazine

Polaris Engineer Defeats Top Off-Road Racers in Surprising Upset at ERX

In every form of racing there are a few top athletes who are favorites to land on the podium every time they take to the track. These racers often have big corporate sponsorships, the best equipment, and a large team of people supporting their full-time racing effort. And then there are the privateers, a dedicated and diehard group of racers who fund their racing themselves and have a crew of friends and family. These are our favorite racers to root for.
ELK RIVER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Bloomington, MN
Sports
MIX 108

Minnesotans React To Alanis Morissette Being In Minnesota

Seven-time Grammy award winner Alanis Morissette had a concert at the Xcel Energy Center last night (7/24/22) and check out how Minnesotans reacted. Alanis was celebrating 25 years of 'JAGGED LITTLE PILL' and made a stop in St. Paul, Minnesota. I'm not going to lie, I've been listening to Alanis for as long as I can remember. That's right, I was rocking out to songs like 'Hand In My Pocket', 'Ironic' and 'You Oughta Know' as a little ginger nugget.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Two dead in Hopkins, Minnesota explosion

HOPKINS, Minn. (KVRR) — Two people were killed when an explosion and fire demolished a suburban Minneapolis home in Hopkins. The bodies of a husband and wife, both in their 80s, were found in the debris. The fire chief says it was a “pretty violent explosion” that reportedly shook...
HOPKINS, MN
Bring Me The News

Fleet Farm announces opening of new Twin Cities store

Fleet Farm's new store at 875 General Sieben Drive in Hastings, Minn. opens Friday, September 9, according to the company. Courtesy of Fleet Farm. A new Fleet Farm will open in Minnesota this fall. The retailer founded in Minnesota bought the former Target store at 875 General Sieben Drive in...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Teens fight the State for benefits—and win

High school students who are employed in Minnesota now can qualify for unemployment insurance benefits thanks to their activist peers. The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed an unemployment law judge’s ruling and ruled in favor of Youthprise, a local nonprofit youth advocacy organization. The ruling allows high school students who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be eligible to receive federal pandemic unemployment assistance.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winnipeg#Wolves#Fargo July 1 2
AM 1390 KRFO

Three Minnesota Restaurants on ’50 Best Burgers in America’ List

If you like a good burger (and who doesn't?) you can find three of the 50 Best Burgers in America right here in Minnesota. That's the word, anyway from a new list from the travel site, Travioso. If you haven't heard of them (and I know I hadn't before I saw this list), they describe themselves as an organization that "highlights the very best food, culture, excursions, and things to do in inspiring travel destinations across the globe."
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

3M to split into two companies

Via WCCO: One of Minnesota’s largest employers announced Tuesday it will split into two multibillion dollar businesses. 3M said it will “spin off” its health care business, which the company said totaled $8.6 billion in sales in 2021. 3M to establish $1 billion trust for legal claims...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Farmers in the Minnesota River Valley struggle with drought

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This summer, drought conditions on Minnesota farms aren't as widespread as they were last year, but in some pockets of the state, farmers are still feeling pinched by Mother Nature. The driest conditions are centered around the metro, in a thin stripe of moderate to severe...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Kat Kountry 105

New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb

Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
EAGAN, MN
KROC News

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Renderings unveiled for 19,000-seat Shakopee amphitheater

Renderings unveiled for a proposed amphitheater near Canterbury Park in Shakopee detail the design of what's likely to become one of the largest outdoor venues in Minnesota. Minneapolis-based Swervo Development announced it's plans to build the 19,000-seat amphitheater earlier this year. The venue is proposed to become the centerpiece of the sprawling redevelopment zone surrounding the racetrack, dubbed Canterbury Commons.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

The Matt Birk Burger: a topic of high political tension in Minnesota. After two St. Paul restaurants recently took the former Minnesota Vikings player and lieutenant governor candidate's burger off their menus due to his comments on abortion and women in careers, a West St. Paul restaurant is adding the item to their menus next month.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

3 southern Minnesota hospitals recognized by U.S. News & World Report

New Ulm Medical Center recognized for first time by U.S. News & World Report. The New Ulm Medical Center was recognized for its high-performing grade in hip fracture. U.S. News & World Report recognizes Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato, New Prague hospitals. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Mayo Clinic...
NEW ULM, MN
iHeartRadio

Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Sun Current

Sun Current

Edina, MN
191
Followers
324
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_current/

Comments / 0

Community Policy