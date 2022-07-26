ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

WVU researcher finds fears of workplace discrimination drive performance challenges for employees with mental illnesses

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYNu1_0gtDJzvv00
Photo Illustration for research story about office workers and mental health taken Monday, July 18, 2022. (WVU Photo/Jennifer Shephard)

Incompetent. Lazy. Crazy.

Organizational psychologist and West Virginia University researcher Kayla Follmer said these are just a few of the stereotypes employees with mental illnesses face in the workplace.

“There’s still a considerable amount of stigma associated with mental illness,” Follmer said. “Even a lot of researchers unwittingly attribute employees’ negative outcomes to mental illness.”

Follmer’s work, though, suggests that’s not the case.

In a paper published in Group and Organization Management, Follmer, associate professor of management at the John Chambers College of Business and Economics, details the newest round of findings from her study of 279 U.S. adults who have a professional diagnosis of depression or bipolar disorder and are employed at least 20 hours per week.

Her research shows one reason employees may engage in deviant workplace behaviors is the fear of being discriminated against on the job.

“Importantly, fear of discrimination predicted employees’ deviant behavior above and beyond their mental illness symptoms,” Follmer said, suggesting that simply having a mental illness is not the root cause of problematic workplace behaviors.

The participants, who held positions as diverse as animal caretaker, database architect, missionary, housekeeper and engineer, answered three stages of survey questions. They rated the likelihood that they would receive a negative performance evaluation or be overly scrutinized if everyone at work knew about their mood disorder, for example, and indicated whether they agreed or disagreed that the disorder defined them.

Follmer’s analysis of their responses, conducted with coauthors including Jake Follmer, assistant professor at the College of Applied Human Sciences, explored whether participants believed they were likely to be discriminated against at work because of their mental illness, how the fear of discrimination could prevent them from being authentic in the workplace and the degree to which that fear and inauthenticity could drive participants to harm their relationships with coworkers and employers.

“If you are able to be authentic, that might mean you’re able to freely talk about having a doctor’s appointment, about how you’re feeling that day or about your diagnosis without fear or worry about how it comes across to other people,” Kayla Follmer said. “Or maybe it just means you’re not talking about your mental illness, but you’re also not constantly monitoring how you’re behaving or analyzing what you’re saying, figuring out if this is this a safe space or not. In some ways, authenticity is just being able to engage in a way that feels true to yourself without that constant stress or pressure of trying to evaluate how it’s coming across to others.”

When an employee’s emotional resources run dry because of their ongoing self-monitoring, counterproductive work behaviors become an issue. Follmer said she looked at two kinds of counterproductive work behaviors: interpersonal and organizational.

“Interpersonal deviant behaviors are those directed at coworkers, such as acting rudely, cursing or making hurtful comments. Organizational deviant behaviors are those behaviors directed towards the organization that harm productivity, such as stealing work property, falsifying records, daydreaming, sharing confidential information and intentionally working slower than one is capable.”

How likely an employee is to sabotage their work relationships or their organization depends in part on two factors. There’s their symptom severity: how intense or extensive the symptoms of their mental illness are. And there’s their stigma centrality: the degree to which they see their mental illness as a core part of their identity.

As expected, Follmer found that employees’ fears about discrimination resulted in even greater inauthenticity for people with more severe symptoms of depression or mania.

Follmer, though, didn’t expect the results she discovered when it came to stigma centrality.

“We found that when somebody considers their mental illness as very central to who they are, they were less likely to behave authentically at work. That absolutely was a surprise to us because prior research, particularly related to individuals in the LGBTQ community, has found that when people really hold a part of their identity as central to them, they were more likely to behave authentically. But we found the opposite.”

While Follmer emphasized that the goal “is not to compare groups with regard to who has it worse,” she speculated that one reason stigma centrality works so differently for employees with mental illness could be tied to “differences in societal perceptions of mental illness versus sexual orientation, as well as opportunities for support. You think about June being Pride Month and just how much conversation there was surrounding Pride and opportunities for support groups and programming. There really isn’t that level yet of societal support for mental illness.”

Follmer stressed that talking openly about mental illness isn’t necessary for authentic engagement in the workplace — employees with mental illness don’t need to share their diagnoses at work to be themselves there.

On one hand, sharing a mental health diagnosis at work may make an employee more self-conscious, not less.

“If you disclose one time and never talk about your mental illness ever again, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re authentic, right?” Follmer said. “In fact, in prior research we found there have been individuals who have disclosed and then regretted it or were mistreated as a result of it and then still continue to engage in some identity management strategies.”

Equally, Follmer added, “somebody could conceal their depression or bipolar disorder and not tell other people about it, but still bring their true self to work, particularly if they don’t consider their diagnosis central to their self-concept. There’s a complex relationship between disclosure and authenticity that needs to be teased apart.”

Also complicating the issue is that an employee doesn’t even need to experience discrimination for the process of stigmatization, identity threat, identity suppression, inauthenticity and counterproductive work behaviors to play out. Follmer’s study showed that “simply the belief that one would be discriminated against if others knew about their mental illness predicted counterproductive work behaviors two months later.”

Given that fact, she pointed out that interventions that focus on addressing discrimination after it has already occurred may not suffice. Preventive measures that focus on creating inclusive organizational climates could likely eliminate employees’ fears about potential discrimination, Follmer said.

By preventive measures and inclusive organizations, Follmer means employee assistance plans, health insurance, time off for medical appointments and tools such as stigma reduction and ally trainings.

“A lot of European countries tend to have workplace laws that are more supportive of employees,” Follmer said. “For instance, in France, they have a rule related to email. Employees are not required to respond to email after work hours and they can’t be punished for that. It’s this clear attempt to have a line between work life and home life and we certainly don’t have anything like that here in the United States. It’s not just how we treat mental illness, but also how we treat people in general and how we support them in all the facets of their life that contribute to their overall well-being.”

Follmer specializes in research around the workplace experiences of employees with mental illness and severe psychological outcomes such as suicidal ideation because, she said, people with mental illness “are so often excluded from management research. When management research talks about diversity, it’s often focused on race or gender, more recently maybe sexual orientation, but there’s hardly any mention of individuals with mental illness

“It’s important to bring their experiences to light because they make up a significant portion of the work population,” Follmer said. “There’s a huge number of working adults who are managing a mental illness and managing their work responsibilities and I think we undercount how much that could really be affecting them.”

Citation: The Consequences of Not Being Me: Longitudinal Examination of the Relations Among Anticipated Discrimination, Authenticity, and Counterproductive Work Behaviors

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

The power of short breaks, movement and other practices on improving mental health – 4 essential reads

As of July 16, 2022, people have only to press three digits, 988, to reach the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline when they need help during a mental health crisis. Mental health issues such as anxiety and depression were a leading cause of global health problems even before the spread of COVID-19; however, they’ve gotten worse. Since the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression rates worldwide have increased by an overwhelming 25%. In the U.S., 4 in 10 adults have reported symptoms of anxiety or depression during the pandemic, compared with 1 in 10 from January to...
MENTAL HEALTH
California Health Report

Disability Often Intersects with Domestic Violence. Here’s How to Better Help Survivors

I discovered I had a disability before I realized I was in an abusive relationship, but the two were interwoven in my life for many years. My disability, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, made it difficult to cope with my daily life, let alone navigate the violent relationship I was in. My habits and compulsions were gradually consuming all my time and energy. But my relationship made it much more difficult to seek treatment and stay on life-changing medications.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Discrimination took a toll on the mental health of racial and ethnic minority groups during the COVID-19 pandemic

Everyday discrimination experienced by people of racial and ethnic minority groups during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic was associated with significantly increased odds of moderate to severe depression and thoughts of suicide, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and their colleagues have found. In a study in JAMA...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Discrimination#Mental Illness
Lootpress

With the Overturning of Roe, Now Is the Time for Conservatives to Lead on Paid Family Leave

For years, the left has lobbed baseless accusations against conservatives, arguing that all we cared about was the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the elimination of abortion. They have claimed that our interest ends once a child is born, but these allegations could not be further from the truth. Pro-life conservatives believe in loving them both – mom and baby. That is one of the many reasons we are advocating for paid family leave.
POLITICS
psychologytoday.com

Understanding the Connection Between Sleep and Mental Health

Sleep disturbances can affect your mental health. How improving sleep can boost your mood. Try these methods to improve sleep and mental health. More than one-third of Americans are not getting enough sleep. That’s a lot of people walking around with well-known symptoms like “brain fog,” moodiness, and the general inability to think straight and remember information. It’s not an exaggeration to say our lack of sleep is becoming a public health crisis.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Negotiating Equality Does Not Mean Being the Same

Women have been negotiating for equality for some time. Equal positions do not necessarily generate the same treatment. "Equality" is not to be mistaken for "same." Women have been negotiating for public, privte, and workplace equality for some time. While progress has undoubtedly been made, the reality is that women still make less money than their male peers.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Country
France
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
BIN: Black Information Network

New Study Addresses How Racism Affects Black Couples

A new study from Cornell University is looking at how everyday racism affects Black couples. The research was published nearly a month ago and included nearly 100 Black couples from the Chicago area. Participants completed online surveys about their daily experiences for 21 consecutive evenings. On average, participants were 36 years old and in their current relationship for seven years.
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

Fails at Reducing Menstrual Stigma

Menstrual stigma is pervasive, and creates enormous social, physical, and economic ill-effects. Policies around the globe seek to reduce menstrual stigma by creating greater public awareness. A new study shows the impact of policies is minimal, because their design reflects the very stigma they are seeking to eradicate. Efforts to...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Lootpress

Academic Cheating is on the rise in American schools

Did you know that 7 out of 10 high school students have cheated at least once in the past year? Did you know that 50 percent of those students have cheated more than twice?. These shocking statistics are from a survey of 9,000 U.S. high school students. Incredibly, teachers may...
INCOME TAX
Next Avenue

The Challenges of Aging with Disabilities

From physical disabilities to so-called invisible disabilities, such as depression or anxiety, older adults often struggle to age well with these myriad disabilities. Aging can be challenging. Older adults often deal with a variety of health and social issues. Many live on a fixed income in this ever more expensive country. They often face loneliness and isolation, conditions that were exacerbated during the COVID pandemic.
HEALTH
Fatherly

Anxiety In Children: How Parents Can Identify The Signs And Help Kids Cope

Every child experiences anxiety on occasion, and in times of familial stress and widespread uncertainty, even healthy children are more susceptible to persistent worrying. Some children, however, routinely experience those fears — and may be quietly holding on to their anxiety and suffering in silence; what appears as reticence or shyness may in fact be an anxiety disorder. It is crucial that parents understand the warning signs of anxiety in children and respond appropriately, which may require seeking medical assistance.
KIDS
TheConversationAU

Why it's more important than ever for workplaces to have staff well-being plans

A recent survey of New Zealand workplaces revealed more than a third have no workplace well-being plan in place. Yet it is necessary, now more than ever, for organisations to understand what a healthy work environment looks like and to provide it for their employees. The 2015 Health and Safety at Work Act requires workplaces to look after the physical and mental health and well-being of their staff. This means looking at work through a health and safety lens and understanding the risks that affect people’s well-being at work. For many organisations, the legislation took them into new and unknown...
MedicalXpress

Food stamp work requirements increase mental health care use

Being exposed to work requirements in order to receive nutrition benefits from the U.S. government significantly increased use of mental health care resources for depression and anxiety, a new Northwestern University study has found. The policy's negative effects occurred much sooner for women than men. This is the first study...
MENTAL HEALTH
Lootpress

WVU provides updated COVID-19 guidance for fall 2022 semester

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia University is sharing updated COVID-19 health and safety guidance as campuses across the WVU System prepare for the start of the 2022-23 academic year and the first day of fall semester classes Aug. 17. “Throughout the summer, we have closely monitored data related...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MedicalXpress

Dog ownership and mental health—for better and worse

It is often believed that a close relationship between owners and their dogs can bring many mental health benefits to owners, but findings from a new study led by the University of Liverpool paint a more complicated picture. Researchers surveyed 1,693 adult dog owners in the UK to investigate whether...
PETS
Lootpress

WVU researchers come out of their shells to help at-risk turtles

How oil and natural gas activity affects most animal species is still unknown, but a West Virginia University researcher is working to change that one turtle at a time. Donald Brown, research assistant professor of wildlife resources in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, is studying North America’s only semi-aquatic primary terrestrial and how it is affected by oil and natural gas activity.
WILDLIFE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy