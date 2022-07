Cruises have evolved into a low-effort, full-throttle vacation option aboard mega vessels decked out, so to speak, with everything from aquaparks to zip lines and infinity pools. Not to mention the slew of dining and drinking options, and amenity-packed children’s clubs so everyone gets uninterrupted time to work on their tan. Although bookings plummeted during the pandemic, now the CDC has officially stopped monitoring COVID-19 cases aboard cruise ships. For your next break, these cruise lines are offering a whole lot more than just a day escape to a private island (for some this is almost a standard offering) — and if you book early enough, you can really splurge and majorly flex on vacation.

