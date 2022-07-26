ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loranger, LA

Hunter Jasen Prevost

By Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunter, age 21, went to his heavenly home on Saturday July 23, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Loranger, Louisiana. Hunter was the definition of an outdoorsman. He spent all of his time hunting, fishing, and just being outside. Hunter was most happy sitting on a stand or with a...

Cecilia Reeves

Cecilia Reeves of Denham Springs, Louisiana, went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ, on July 25, 2022, surrounded by family at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother, her eldest son and one grandson. Cecilia was born on November 7, 1938, in Whiteville, Louisiana to Mark Luke and Elsie Marie Andrepont. She grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with her two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, four of her five children, and eleven grand children fourteen great grand children. On February 2, 1957 she married the only love of her life, Edward Lee Reeves, Sr. She loved her children and dedicated her life in raising them to love God, work hard and care about others. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Seale Funeral home in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Visitation will resume on Friday, July 29th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with Funeral Service at 12 pm at Seale Funeral Home, burial to follow.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Joan Margaret Ellison

Mrs. Joan Margaret Ellison, age 86, of Abita Springs, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her residence. She was born on June 14, 1936, in New Orleans to the late Edwin and Lillian Schwankhart Dussor. Joan was wonderfully devoted to her five children who survived her; Linda (John),...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
Doris Griffin Sanders

A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born April 10, 1952, in Quitman, MS and was 70 years of age. Doris was a Veteran of the US Army, very active in the American Legion having held offices of Post 264 commands and 6th District Vice Commander. She was along with her husband, a founding member of Liverpool Riding Club. Doris had worked as State Corrections Officer, St. Helena Parish Hospital Security guard and St. Helena Sheriff Office dispatcher. She is survived by her stepson, Pat Sanders and wife Jeana; step-grandchild, Chauntel Snoddy and husband, Nathan; special friends, Mary Ann Hollingsworth, Leisa Ballard, and Marie Coon. Preceded in death by her husband, Clovis W. Sanders; parents, Wiley and Ethel Griffin. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9 a.m., until religious services at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Raymond Taylor. Interment Red Bluff Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
GREENSBURG, LA
Joy Lorene Basham Bennett

Joy, age 87, went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 22, 2022. She was a native of Columbus, Ohio and a longtime resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Joy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who is already dearly missed my all who knew and loved her. Joy...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Loranger, LA
Albert Tom Johnson

Albert Tom Johnson, of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born on Thursday, July 21,1938, in Hammond, Louisiana, to the late Tom and Vivian Johnson. Albert is survived by his son, Dale Johnson (Denise), son, Darrell Johnson...
HAMMOND, LA
Ethel Gunkel Kinberger

Ethel (Gunkel) Kinberger passed on to her eternal life on Monday, July 25, 2022 in the presence of her family. After declining health over the last year, she was ready to meet her Lord and Savior and be reunited with her family members in heaven. The celebration of her life will be Friday, July 29, 2022 at noon at the New Zion Baptist Church in Covington, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service begins. Interment will follow in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Her family has designated the lunch ministry program at New Zion Baptist Church for memorials honoring Ms. Ethel.
COVINGTON, LA
Charles Gustave Donewar III

On July 15, 2022 heaven gained an angel when Mr. Charles Gustave Donewar III passed from this world. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Donewar Jr. and Josephine (Fradella) Donewar. Mr. Charles will be forever loved by his wife, Lynne Donewar; sons and daughters in law, Charles Donewar IV and Christine and Mike and Tiffani Donewar; his grandchildren, which he adored, Julianne, Emma, Hailey, Harley, Lucas and Belle Lynne Donewar; brothers, Frank Donewar, Jody Donewar(Sandra), Glenn Donewar along with numerous extended family and friends. Charles was a native of Gretna, LA and a resident of Covington, LA for 43 years.
COVINGTON, LA
Tammy Hughes Fabre

Tammy Hughes Fabre, a resident, and native of Walker, LA, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 24, 2022, at the age of 59. She adored her family and friends, listening and dancing to swamp pop music, and always told everyone she met about her love for the LSU Tigers. She retired from Livingston Parish Public Schools as a special needs school bus attendant. She was the wife of Sammy Abbott; mother of Melvin Bennett (Mary), Marcus Bennett, and Matthew Bennett (Samantha); and grandmother to Dennis Bennett, Brett Lee, Makayla Lee, Adele Richardson, and Tanner Bennett. She is preceded in death by her parents William “Edgar” Hughes, Sr. and Bertha Stafford Hughes and brother William Edgar Hughes, Jr. Arrangements are pending and have been entrusted with McLin & Manley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
WALKER, LA
Kylee
Hunter
Robbie Belle Crotwell Hill

Robbie C. Hill of Denham Springs passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. Born at home near Port Vincent, LA, she was the last surviving child of William E. and Lavinia Sutcliffe Crotwell. She married Sidney D. Hill of Denham Springs and they had four children, Mike, Sherri, David and Robby Ray. Robbie was a retired public servant. She served 37 years for the governing body of Livingston Parish as Secretary of the Livingston Parish Police Jury. At the passage of the Home Rule Charter, the Police Jury became the Livingston Parish Council and her title changed to Council Clerk. She was a member of South Walker Baptist Church. Besides public service, she enjoyed crocheting winter scarfs for the homeless and lap robes for nursing home residents, as well as blankets for anyone she thought needed one. She enjoyed baseball, basketball, Nascar, reading, and spoiling her constant companion, a Boston Terrier she named Honey Sue. But most of all, she loved her family and was happiest when they were all together. She is survived by her children: Sharon “Sherri” Palmer (Ronnie), and Robby Ray Hill Sr. (Sondra). Grandchildren: Kaley Hill (Lacy), Bentley Hill (Sandra), Ray Hill (Sarah), Aaron Palmer (Angie), Tyler Hill, Celeste Aydell, and Jenise Hontiveros. Great-grandchildren: Sydney Clare Hill, John Riley Hill, Braxton Hill, Grady Hill, Ben Palmer and Emaleth Hontiveros, numerous nieces and nephews, and by her church family of South Walker Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, William E. and Lavinia Crotwell; husband, Sidney D. Hill; sons, Sidney Michael “Mike” Hill and M. David “Moe” Hill; brothers, Kaley, Doris, William Jr. “Bill”, and Fred Crotwell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 9:00 am until services at 1:00 pm officiated by Pastor Mark Carroll. Interment will follow at Felder’s Cemetery, Highway 16, south of Denham Springs. Pallbearers are grandsons Kaley Hill, Bentley Hill, Ray Hill, Aaron Palmer, and great-grandsons Braxton Hill and John Riley Hill. Honorary pallbearers are great-grandsons Grady Hill and Ben Palmer.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Leche E. Gatlin, Sr.

Leche, age 83, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was a resident of Springfield, LA. Leche retired from the state with DOTD after 30 years of being with them. He is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his former wife,...
SPRINGFIELD, LA
Virginia McKigney Jennings

Virginia, age 78, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Virginia enjoyed doing for others, cooking, reading, sewing, spending time with her family, attending church and loved caring for her pets and her plants and she especially loved sunflowers. She was so talented in making homemade crafts and her and Larry enjoyed spending time and spent numerous hours doing Craft Fairs. She worked as a Dietitian for many years at Numerous healthcare organizations in Dallas. Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
SPRINGFIELD, LA
Lucille Grace Kimble Easley

Lucille Grace Kimble Easley passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the age of 85. She was born on July 2, 1937 in Lettsworth, LA to Ernest Kimble and Annie Nichols Kimble. Lucille is survived by her son, Timothy Easley, and his wife, Konnie; son, Gregory “Mark” Easley, and his wife Penny; daughter, Wanda George, and her husband, John; daughter, Sheila Freeman, and her husband, Michael; and daughters-in-law, Bertha Easley, husband Kevin (d), and Althea Easley, husband Billy (d). She has 10 grandchildren: Miranda, Jeremiah, Robert, Angel, Clifton, Misty, Ashley, Billy Jr., Amber, Jada, and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by sister Aline Olivier, husband Jimmy.
LETTSWORTH, LA
Elizabeth “Betty” Catherine Hutcheson Badeaux

Elizabeth “Betty” Catherine Hutcheson Badeaux was born on August 13, 1936. She shared almost 52 happy years with her dear husband, James Nelson Badeaux, whom she knew since they were 6 yrs old. Both were born in Charity Hospital in New Orleans LA and both grew up in Madisonville. Betty was one of six children born to Francis Earl Hutcheson of Shipman, MS and Margery Roberts of Ramsay, LA.
MADISONVILLE, LA
Leann Lindsey Collet

It is with broken hearts that our family announces the death of our beloved Leann Lindsey Collet. She passed away on July 15, 2022 at the age of 70 at her home in Holden, LA while swimming in the Tickfaw River she enjoyed so much over the years. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Anthony and Sarah Chicola, grandmother Lydia Lindsey, nephew Richard Lindsey, brother Russell Lindsey, aunt Virginia an uncle Carlo Spera, stepfather Anthony Ticheli, nephew Corey Bordelon, cousins Dennis Hall, and Joe Haws III, and stepsister Martha Howard. Leann worked as a service representative for AT&T (formerly known as BellSouth and SouthCentral Bell) and retired after 30 years of service. She was a Christian and a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. Leann was an avid photographer and took hundreds of timeless pictures throughout her life. Some of her other passions included: photobook making, enjoying the peaceful outdoors at her home, spending time with friends and family, and listening to old records on her record player. Leann had a big heart for helping people and she touched so many people’s lives in a very special way. She was one-of-a-kind and was so selfless, caring, and nurturing. She would always go above and beyond to help those in need while putting her needs last. Her bright smile and joyful laughter would touch your heart in such a unique way that you can’t help but remember it forever. Leann was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, and dear friend of so many. Leann is survived by her mother Lena Ticheli, father Russell Lindsey, son Levi Collet, brother Chris Lindsey, niece Danielle Lindsey, nephews Devin Lindsey and Paul Lindsey, aunt Patty and uncle Ed Hall, Tammy Hall and her family, stepmother Pat Lindsey, stepsiblings Mike and Paula Monk, Wayne and Marie Bordelon, stepbrother Joe Ticheli, her good friends Debbie Looney, Lisa Rainwater, Gail Daigle, dear cousin Theresa, a host of nieces, family in Longville, LA, nephews, her BellSouth Family and friends too numerous to count. Visitation will be held Friday July 29, 2022 at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Hammond, LA from 1-2:30pm in the fellowship hall and a mass-service will follow after in the sanctuary at 3pm. A private burial will take place at Alexandria Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
HOLDEN, LA
Cora Esther Miller Fields

Cora Esther Miller Fields, was born on March 5, 1952, to the late Lois Smith and John Miller. Cora was married to the love of her life the late Robert Lionel Fields, Sr., and from that union seven children were born. Three girls and four boys. She was born and...
COVINGTON, LA
Darius Harry

Darius Harry was born on May 14, 1983, to Ruth Darleen Harry. Mr. Harry departed this life on July 22, 2022, at the age of 39. He leaves to cherish his loving memories his mother, Ruth Darlene Harry of Bogalusa, LA; and one brother, Daramis Harry of McKenny TX. A...
BOGALUSA, LA
Washington Parish woman dies in head-on crash near Varnado

On July 8, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Highway 21 in Varnado. Sylvia Ann Harry, a resident of the Wesley Ray community, was an innocent victim after her vehicle was struck head-on by a van driven by Craig Breidenbach, a resident of St. Louis, Missouri. Breidenbach suffered serious injuries and is still undergoing medical treatment. The Louisiana State Police assisted at the scene.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Ana L. Gonzalez

A resident of Baton Rouge passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Bluebonnet. She was born December 15, 1929 in Ciego de Avila, Camagüey, Cuba and was 92 years of age. In 1969, she left her country of birth with her husband and children to give her family freedom and a better life. She is survived by 3 children, Antonio Rey "Tony" Gonzalez and wife, Nilda, Baton Rouge, Ramon Gonzalez and Tania, Baton Rouge, Maria A. Gonzalez Migueltorena and husband, Renato, Palm Harbor, FL; 5 grandchildren, Anthony Luis Gonzalez, Luis Tomas Gonzalez and wife, Kristin, Renato Migueltorena, Jr. and wife, Tracy, Mary Alyse Gonzalez-Washburn and husband, Terronson "Tee", Elizabeth Frances Gonzalez; 4 great-grandchildren, Juliana Rey Gonzalez, Sofia Rey Gonzalez, Avalyn Rey Gonzalez; and Emmarie Rey Gonzalez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Antonio “Quitin” Luis Gonzalez; parents, Francisco Mora and Carmen Luisa Lima Mora; brothers and sisters, Francisco Mora, Raquel Mora, Mila Mora, Lazaro Mora and Armando Mora. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9 a.m. until 10:30a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Helena Catholic Church, Amite, at 11a.m. on Monday. Services conducted by Fr. Juan Bautista. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Driver charged with second-degree murder in Washington Parish crash

Craig Allen Breidenbach, 54, a resident of Clyde Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail late in the evening of July 26. Breidenbach’s charges include second degree murder and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His bond has been set at $600,000. He had been hospitalized in New Orleans since July 8 due to serious injuries suffered during a motor vehicle accident on that date.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Eric Brumfield

Eric Brumfield, a native and resident of Kentwood la heard the Master's call on July 22, 2022, to come on up a little higher and rest from his labors. The Brumfield family asks that you all keep them in your prayers and thoughts during this difficult time of loss. Visitation.
KENTWOOD, LA

