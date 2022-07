A Marion man is in jail after firing on Union Parish law enforcement officers as they attempted to take him into custody last week. About 9:40 p.m. on Monday, July 18, deputies with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and K-9 Unit, along with assistance from a Marion Police officer, went to 818 Highway 33 in Marion to attempt to execute a felony arrest warrant on Dennis Ray Colston, 65. The felony warrant was prepared by a Union Parish deputy during the course of a criminal investigation. The warrant alleged charges of second degree kidnapping, second degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and simple criminal damage to property.

UNION PARISH, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO