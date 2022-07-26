Joy Lorene Basham Bennett

It is with broken hearts that our family announces the death of our beloved Leann Lindsey Collet. She passed away on July 15, 2022 at the age of 70 at her home in Holden, LA while swimming in the Tickfaw River she enjoyed so much over the years. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Anthony and Sarah Chicola, grandmother Lydia Lindsey, nephew Richard Lindsey, brother Russell Lindsey, aunt Virginia an uncle Carlo Spera, stepfather Anthony Ticheli, nephew Corey Bordelon, cousins Dennis Hall, and Joe Haws III, and stepsister Martha Howard. Leann worked as a service representative for AT&T (formerly known as BellSouth and SouthCentral Bell) and retired after 30 years of service. She was a Christian and a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. Leann was an avid photographer and took hundreds of timeless pictures throughout her life. Some of her other passions included: photobook making, enjoying the peaceful outdoors at her home, spending time with friends and family, and listening to old records on her record player. Leann had a big heart for helping people and she touched so many people’s lives in a very special way. She was one-of-a-kind and was so selfless, caring, and nurturing. She would always go above and beyond to help those in need while putting her needs last. Her bright smile and joyful laughter would touch your heart in such a unique way that you can’t help but remember it forever. Leann was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, and dear friend of so many. Leann is survived by her mother Lena Ticheli, father Russell Lindsey, son Levi Collet, brother Chris Lindsey, niece Danielle Lindsey, nephews Devin Lindsey and Paul Lindsey, aunt Patty and uncle Ed Hall, Tammy Hall and her family, stepmother Pat Lindsey, stepsiblings Mike and Paula Monk, Wayne and Marie Bordelon, stepbrother Joe Ticheli, her good friends Debbie Looney, Lisa Rainwater, Gail Daigle, dear cousin Theresa, a host of nieces, family in Longville, LA, nephews, her BellSouth Family and friends too numerous to count. Visitation will be held Friday July 29, 2022 at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Hammond, LA from 1-2:30pm in the fellowship hall and a mass-service will follow after in the sanctuary at 3pm. A private burial will take place at Alexandria Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.

HOLDEN, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO