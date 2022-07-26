Joy Lorene Basham Bennett

Robbie C. Hill of Denham Springs passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. Born at home near Port Vincent, LA, she was the last surviving child of William E. and Lavinia Sutcliffe Crotwell. She married Sidney D. Hill of Denham Springs and they had four children, Mike, Sherri, David and Robby Ray. Robbie was a retired public servant. She served 37 years for the governing body of Livingston Parish as Secretary of the Livingston Parish Police Jury. At the passage of the Home Rule Charter, the Police Jury became the Livingston Parish Council and her title changed to Council Clerk. She was a member of South Walker Baptist Church. Besides public service, she enjoyed crocheting winter scarfs for the homeless and lap robes for nursing home residents, as well as blankets for anyone she thought needed one. She enjoyed baseball, basketball, Nascar, reading, and spoiling her constant companion, a Boston Terrier she named Honey Sue. But most of all, she loved her family and was happiest when they were all together. She is survived by her children: Sharon “Sherri” Palmer (Ronnie), and Robby Ray Hill Sr. (Sondra). Grandchildren: Kaley Hill (Lacy), Bentley Hill (Sandra), Ray Hill (Sarah), Aaron Palmer (Angie), Tyler Hill, Celeste Aydell, and Jenise Hontiveros. Great-grandchildren: Sydney Clare Hill, John Riley Hill, Braxton Hill, Grady Hill, Ben Palmer and Emaleth Hontiveros, numerous nieces and nephews, and by her church family of South Walker Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, William E. and Lavinia Crotwell; husband, Sidney D. Hill; sons, Sidney Michael “Mike” Hill and M. David “Moe” Hill; brothers, Kaley, Doris, William Jr. “Bill”, and Fred Crotwell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 9:00 am until services at 1:00 pm officiated by Pastor Mark Carroll. Interment will follow at Felder’s Cemetery, Highway 16, south of Denham Springs. Pallbearers are grandsons Kaley Hill, Bentley Hill, Ray Hill, Aaron Palmer, and great-grandsons Braxton Hill and John Riley Hill. Honorary pallbearers are great-grandsons Grady Hill and Ben Palmer.
