HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A low-barrier homeless shelter in the Upper Valley has been rejected by the Hartford zoning board. In a 3 to 2 vote Monday, the Hartford Zoning Board of Adjustment voted down the proposal which would have built an emergency overnight shelter for 20 people. The proposed shelter on Hartford Avenue in White River Junction was to be located directly in front of the Upper Valley Haven’s main facility, but concerns were voiced about a nearby residential neighborhood. There is little dispute, however, over the need for such a shelter.

HARTFORD, VT ・ 6 HOURS AGO