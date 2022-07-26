ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Clips® Teams Up With MVP Dads, Including Drew Brees, for Back-to-School Campaign

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

Great Clips, the world’s largest salon brand, today launched an integrated marketing campaign for back-to-school season that’s designed to empower dads with the confidence and know-how to make getting ready for the first day of school a success. Great Clips partnered with former All-Pro football player Drew Brees, as well as popular influencer dads and families, to share how they get their kids looking and feeling great for the new school year, including the all-important haircut at Great Clips salons.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005360/en/

NFL legend, Drew Brees and his three sons – Baylen, Bowen and Callen – get back-to-school haircuts at Great Clips. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As many dads have spent more time at home over the past two years, they’ve re-evaluated their work-life balance and have formed tighter connections with their kids,” said Lisa Hake, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “More and more, dads see parenting as a key part of their identity, so we wanted to support them as they head into the back-to-school season.”

With experienced parents like Drew Brees, Dumb Dads, Adam Busby (It’s a Buzz World/The Busby Family), The Bramfam and Burton B. Buffaloe, Great Clips is providing dads and moms with the inspiration, information and tools they need to succeed in back-to-school prep.

Dad’s Back-to-School Playbook with Drew Brees

Dads love to hear tips from others to up their game. That’s why Great Clips enlisted dad and future hall of famer Drew Brees to star in a video entitled “ Dad’s Back-to-School Playbook.” In the video, Drew observes an everyday dad going through various back-to-school self-care activities such as building confidence and proper nutrition. Drew breaks down the “dad film” for viewers, providing praise for flawlessly executed plays and more constructive advice for those that need more practice. The video then reveals Drew and his three boys – Baylen (13), Bowen (11) and Callen (9) – getting haircuts at their local Great Clips salon as Drew talks about how easy and convenient back-to-school haircuts are with Great Clips.

Showcasing Back-to-School Haircuts with Influencer Dads and Families

Great Clips also partnered with a variety of influencer dads and families to show their followers how they get ready for the new school year, including going to Great Clips salons. Dumb Dads, the Busby Family, The Bramfam and Burton B. Buffaloe will post content on their respective social channels throughout July highlighting their kids’ back-to-school haircuts, as well as tools like Online Check-In that help customers avoid lines and save time. To watch content from Dumb Dads and the Busby Family, click here and here.

Tools for Dads and Families Preparing for Back to School

Dads and moms can also use a variety of tools from Great Clips that makes getting back-to-school haircuts quick and easy, so they can focus on the final days of summer. By using Online Check-In, either on the Great Clips app or on GreatClips.com, customers can secure their spot in line before arriving at the salon. By enrolling in ReadyNext ™ text alerts, customers are notified once their estimated wait time reaches 15 minutes, so they can head to the salon when it’s time for their service. Finally, Great Clips stylists use Clip Notes® to save haircut preferences, such as style, shape, type of cut, clipper guard length and more, so no matter which Great Clips salon is visited, customers get the haircut they want every time.

For more tips, tricks and inspirational content to help get ready for back-to-school season, parents can visit www.GreatClips.com/BacktoSchool.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 700 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Great Clips franchisees employ more than 25,000 stylists. Great Clips ® franchised salons provide value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at a Great Clips ® salon is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In, ReadyNext ® text alerts and Clip Notes®. To check in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005360/en/

