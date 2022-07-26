ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Union, NY

Man shot in town of Union last night

By Pat Giblin
 2 days ago

UNION, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Last night, July 25th, at around 7:40 p.m. New York State Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Carl Street in the town of Union.

An adult male was shot in the chest area and was transported to Wilson Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Update: The 40-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.  There is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.  Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at (607)561-7400.

NewsChannel 34 will have any additional updates as they become available.

