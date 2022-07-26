ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Designing hetero-interfaces toward new optoelectronic functionalities using large-scale computations

By FLEET
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssembling Lego-like, 2D heterostructures can give rise to emergent properties and functionalities very different from the intrinsic characteristics of the constituents. Density functional theory (DFT)-based band-structure calculations can shed light on interfacial properties of different heterostructures. Interface properties of 2D perovskite/TMD heterostructures. Heterostructures based on different 2D materials have...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Physicists develop a new quantum computer that uses full range of atoms

There's been a lot of quantum breakthroughs as of late, each promising to be the key to the technology. In May of 2022, a team of researchers from Germany's University of Innsbruck, RWTH Aachen University, and Forschungszentrum Jülich research institute proposed a method that could lead to the rise of error-free quantum computers. It consists of a computational operation that involves two logical quantum bits and can be employed for any kind of task.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Particle phase chemistry enables soot to better seed clouds

Highly oxygenated organic molecules are a key component of atmospheric secondary organic aerosol. However, the origin and formation mechanism of highly oxygenated organic molecules with high unsaturation (HU-HOMs), remain unknown. But now an international team of researchers has found that photooxidation of large polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) on soot by singlet oxygen and superoxide anion radicals can be an important source of the unexplained HU-HOMs widely observed in the atmosphere. The team was led by Yafang Cheng from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry and Chuncheng Chen from the Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences. Their results are based on molecular-level investigations of the photochemical aging of soot by O2. The PAH-derived HU-HOMs exhibit lactone and anhydride functional groups and can substantially increase the hydrophilicity of soot.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Roboticists discover alternative physics

Energy, mass, velocity. These three variables make up Einstein's iconic equation E=MC2. But how did Einstein know about these concepts in the first place? A precursor step to understanding physics is identifying relevant variables. Without the concept of energy, mass, and velocity, not even Einstein could discover relativity. But can such variables be discovered automatically? Doing so could greatly accelerate scientific discovery.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optoelectronics#Light Emitting Diodes#Interfaces#Engineering#Physics#Heterostructures#Monash University
Nature.com

Probing the evolution of electronic phase-coexistence in complex systems by terahertz radiation

In complex oxides, electrons under the influence of competing energetics determine the coexistence or phase-separation of two or more electronic or magnetic phases within the same structural configuration. Probing the growth and evolution of such phase-coexistence state is crucial to determine the correct mechanism of related phase transition. Here, we demonstrate the combination of terahertz (THz) time-domain spectroscopy and DC transport as a strategy to probe the electronic phase-coexistence. This is demonstrated in disorder-controlled phase-separated rare-earth nickelate thin films, which exhibit a temperature induced metal-insulator transition in DC conductivity but lack this transition in THz dynamic conductivity. Such pronounced disparity exploits two extreme attributes, namely, the large sensitivity of THz radiation to a spatial range of the order of its wavelength-compatible electronic inhomogeneities, and its insensitivity to a range beyond the size of its wavelength. This feature is generic in nature, depending solely on the size of insulating and metallic clusters. Therefore, our strategy offers a high-sensitivity methodology to investigate electronic phase-coexistence and phase transition in a wide range of complex material systems.
PHYSICS
Ars Technica

Company makes lithium-metal batteries that last as long as lithium-ion

While lithium-ion batteries have experienced steady improvements, a lot of research has gone into new chemistries that provide a much larger leap in performance. Some of that work has focused on materials like silicon or sulfur that can potentially store far more lithium than existing electrode materials. But other options get rid of electrode materials entirely. These include lithium-air and lithium-metal batteries.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Researchers give 2D electronics a performance boost

Two dimensional (2D) semiconductors have a unique property that allows their thickness to be reduced to one or few atoms—and this property could potentially minimize the short channel effects that remain an issue in advanced silicon-based transistors, for example, turning on a transistor prematurely. Despite the potential that 2D...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Phys.org

Femtosecond laser bionic fabrication enabling bubble manipulation

The manipulation and use of gas in water have broad applications in energy utilization, chemical manufacturing, environmental protection, agricultural breeding, microfluidic chips, and health care. The possibility of driving underwater bubbles to move directionally and continuously over a given distance via unique gradient geometries has been successfully archived, opening room for more research on this exciting topic. In many cases, however, the gradient geometry is microscope and unsuitable for transporting gas at microscope level because most microscale gradient structures provide the insufficient driving force. This makes underwater self-transportation of bubbles and gases at the microscopic level a big challenge.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

A three-dimensional flow model of screen channel liquid acquisition devices for propellant management in microgravity

Screen channel liquid acquisition devices (LADs) are among the most promising technologies for separating liquid and vapor phases in propellant storage tanks under microgravity conditions and thus ensuring vapor-free propellant supply to spacecraft engines. However, the prediction of the critical flow rate of a screen channel LAD relies on the full understanding of the three dimensional distribution of injection velocity. In this study, the flow characteristics at the entrance region of the LAD were investigated via particle image velocimetry (PIV) technique and numerical simulations under various working conditions. The experimental results illustrated that the velocity component normal to the porous woven mesh is non-uniform in both streamwise and spanwise directions of channel flow and that this phenomenon has a significant influence on the critical flow rate. Hence, a model that accounts for the three-dimensional flow field was proposed to predict the critical flow rate. The average error in the critical flow rate, which was determined by comparing the proposed model's predictions and the experimental results, was less than 8.4%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Nanoscale light field imaging with graphene

Modern nano-optics and nanophotonics rely heavily on the precise formation of nanostructured light fields. Accurate and deterministic light field formation and characterization are indispensable for device operation as well as for revealing the underlying physical mechanisms involved. Despite a significant progress made in detection of scattered light with extremely high precision down to 1"‰nm resolution, there are only a limited number of techniques for direct subwavelength light mapping which do not rely on measurements of light scattering, fluorescence, or non-linear light conversion. Hence, techniques for direct conversion of light to electrical signals with precise and non-destructive imaging of nanoscale light would be of great benefit. Here, we report a nanoscale light field imaging approach based on photodetection with a p-n junction that is induced and moved inside a graphene probe by gate voltage, formed by a set of external electrodes. The spatial resolution of this electrical scanning technique is determined by p-n junction width, reaching ~ 20"‰nm. The developed approach is demonstrated with mapping the electric field distribution of a plasmonic slot-waveguide at telecom wavelengths. Our method provides a non-invasive nanoscale light field imaging that ensures extremely high spatial resolution and precision.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Evolutionary model predicts partitioning of molecules within cells

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization (MPI-DS) in Göttingen, Germany, and Delft University of Technology, the Netherlands, have developed a new theoretical method to study mixtures consisting of many different molecules. They analyzed how the molecules interact to reliably form different droplets, as happens continuously in living cells. With this model, particular droplet formation based on many interacting molecules can be predicted for the first time. The findings were recently published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Changing the perspective on the origin of enzymatic catalytic power

The enzymes found in living organisms have impressive catalytic power. Thanks to enzymes, the chemical reactions that sustain life happen millions of times faster than they would occur without them. Enzymes speed up reactions by helping to lower the activation energy needed to start them, but for more than 70 years, how enzymes achieve this has been the subject of intense debate.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A device-independent quantum key distribution system for distant users

Device-independent quantum key distribution (DIQKD) enables the generation of secret keys over an untrusted channel using uncharacterized and potentially untrusted devices1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9. The proper and secure functioning of the devices can be certified by a statistical test using a Bell inequality10,11,12. This test originates from the foundations of quantum physics and also ensures robustness against implementation loopholes13, thereby leaving only the integrity of the users' locations to be guaranteed by other means. The realization of DIQKD, however, is extremely challenging-mainly because it is difficult to establish high-quality entangled states between two remote locations with high detection efficiency. Here we present an experimental system that enables for DIQKD between two distant users. The experiment is based on the generation and analysis of event-ready entanglement between two independently trapped single rubidium atoms located in buildings 400"‰metre apart14. By achieving an entanglement fidelity of \( {\mathcal F} \,\ge 0.892(23)\) and implementing a DIQKD protocol with random key basis15, we observe a significant violation of a Bell inequality of S"‰="‰2.578(75)-above the classical limit of 2-and a quantum bit error rate of only 0.078(9). For the protocol, this results in a secret key rate of 0.07 bits per entanglement generation event in the asymptotic limit, and thus demonstrates the system's capability to generate secret keys. Our results of secure key exchange with potentially untrusted devices pave the way to the ultimate form of quantum secure communications in future quantum networks.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Single-crystal structure determination of nanosized metal"“organic frameworks by three-dimensional electron diffraction

Metal"“organic frameworks (MOFs) have attracted considerable interest due to their well-defined pore architecture and structural tunability on molecular dimensions. While single-crystal X-ray diffraction (SCXRD) has been widely used to elucidate the structures of MOFs at the atomic scale, the formation of large and well-ordered crystals is still a crucial bottleneck for structure determination. To alleviate this challenge, three-dimensional electron diffraction (3D ED) has been developed for structure determination of nano- (submicron-)sized crystals. Such 3D ED data are collected from each single crystal using transmission electron microscopy. In this protocol, we introduce the entire workflow for structural analysis of MOFs by 3D ED, from sample preparation, data acquisition and data processing to structure determination. We describe methods for crystal screening and handling of crystal agglomerates, which are crucial steps in sample preparation for single-crystal 3D ED data collection. We further present how to set up a transmission electron microscope for 3D ED data acquisition and, more importantly, offer suggestions for the optimization of data acquisition conditions. For data processing, including unit cell and space group determination, and intensity integration, we provide guidelines on how to use electron and X-ray crystallography software to process 3D ED data. Finally, we present structure determination from 3D ED data and discuss the important features associated with 3D ED data that need to be considered. We believe that this protocol provides critical details for implementing and utilizing 3D ED as a structure determination platform for nano- (submicron-)sized MOFs as well as other crystalline materials.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

New ternary inverter with memory function using silicon feedback field-effect transistors

In this study, we present a fully complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor-compatible ternary inverter with a memory function using silicon feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs). FBFETs operate with a positive feedback loop by carrier accumulation in their channels, which allows to achieve excellent memory characteristics with extremely low subthreshold swings. This hybrid operation of the switching and memory functions enables FBFETs to implement memory operation in a conventional CMOS logic scheme. The inverter comprising p- and n-channel FBFETs in series can be in ternary logic states and retain these states during the hold operation owing to the switching and memory functions of FBFETs. It exhibits a high voltage gain of approximately 73Â V/V, logic holding time of 150Â s, and reliable endurance of approximately 105. This ternary inverter with memory function demonstrates possibilities for a new computing paradigm in multivalued logic applications.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Magnetic field mapping of inaccessible regions using physics-informed neural networks

A difficult problem concerns the determination of magnetic field components within an experimentally inaccessible region when direct field measurements are not feasible. In this paper, we propose a new method of accessing magnetic field components using non-disruptive magnetic field measurements on a surface enclosing the experimental region. Magnetic field components in the experimental region are predicted by solving a set of partial differential equations (Ampere's law and Gauss' law for magnetism) numerically with the aid of physics-informed neural networks (PINNs). Prediction errors due to noisy magnetic field measurements and small number of magnetic field measurements are regularized by the physics information term in the loss function. We benchmark our model by comparing it with an older method. The new method we present will be of broad interest to experiments requiring precise determination of magnetic field components, such as searches for the neutron electric dipole moment.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Team scripts breakthrough quantum algorithm

City College of New York physicist Pouyan Ghaemi and his research team are claiming significant progress in using quantum computers to study and predict how the state of a large number of interacting quantum particles evolves over time. This was done by developing a quantum algorithm that they run on an IBM quantum computer. "To the best of our knowledge, such particular quantum algorithm which can simulate how interacting quantum particles evolve over time has not been implemented before," said Ghaemi, associate professor in CCNY's Division of Science.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Femtojoule femtosecond all-optical switching in lithium niobate nanophotonics

Optical nonlinear functions are crucial for various applications in integrated photonics, including all-optical information processing1, photonic neural networks2,3 and on-chip ultrafast light sources4,5. However, the weak native nonlinearity of most nanophotonic platforms has imposed barriers for such functions by necessitating large driving energies, high-Q cavities or integration with other materials with stronger nonlinearity. Here we effectively utilize the strong and instantaneous quadratic nonlinearity of lithium niobate nanowaveguides for the realization of cavity-free all-optical switching. By simultaneous engineering of the dispersion and quasi-phase matching, we design and demonstrate a nonlinear splitter that can achieve ultralow switching energies down to 80"‰fJ, featuring a fastest switching time of ~46"‰fs and a lowest energy"“time product of 3.7"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’27"‰J"‰s in integrated photonics. Our results can enable on-chip ultrafast and energy-efficient all-optical information processing, computing systems and light sources.
Phys.org

Research reveals where carbon storage in soils has the most potential

Soil is the largest terrestrial reservoir of organic carbon and is central for climate change mitigation and adaptation. Mineral-organic associations play a critical role in soil carbon preservation, but the global capacity for storage in this form has never been quantified. New research from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy