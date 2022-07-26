ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Most Companies Struggling to be Relevant to Their Customers, Accenture Report Finds

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44c4tm_0gtDHuai00

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

The vast majority (88%) of executives 1 believe that customers and employees are changing faster than they can change their businesses, which is leading to a crisis of relevance, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005353/en/

The Human Paradox: From Customer Centricity to Life Centricity (Photo: Business Wire)

“External factors — from economic to cultural, environmental and political — are affecting people more than ever before, making life more complicated and purchasing decisions more multi-faceted,” said Baiju Shah, chief strategy officer, Accenture Song. “There is a growing divide between what consumers need and value and what businesses offer, creating a relevance gap. We believe that companies can bridge this gap and herald significant growth by not focusing on promoting consumption, but in meaningfully contributing to customers’ lives.”

The report, titled “ The Human Paradox: From Customer Centricity to Life Centricity ” and based on a survey of more than 25,000 consumers across 22 countries, focuses on the gap between people’s expectations of what businesses should be providing and what businesses think their customers want.

According to the research, two-thirds (67%) expect companies to understand and address their changing needs during times of disruption. Yet oversimplifying segmentation and underestimating the impact of external pressures on behavior has led to this chasm between expectation and reality. To bridge the gap, businesses need to see their customers as they see themselves: multifaceted, complex, and doing their best to adapt to unpredictable life circumstances; and use that insight to meet customers’ evolving needs.

What customers want

Six in 10 consumers (61%) said that their priorities keep changing because of external pressures and as a result, are perpetually in multiple stages of crisis management, with paradoxical behaviors emerging, including:

Human beings, not walking wallets

While paradoxical behaviors in humans are not new, what’s changed is the increasing frequency and comfort with which they are made: Two-thirds (69%) of consumers globally who admit to behaving inconsistently think that paradoxical behaviors are both human and acceptable.

“Instead of seeing customers as just a pair of hands that decide when to reach for the wallet, they should be viewed as ever-changing, ever-evolving individuals deeply affected by a variety of external influences,” added Rachel Barton, lead of Accenture Strategy ’s business in Europe and co-author of the report. “Only by understanding these contexts will businesses have the right strategy to offer the most relevant solutions and help drive growth.”

What businesses should do: From customer-centricity to life-centricity

While the report found nearly all businesses are struggling to stay relevant, it goes on to suggest that companies that embrace a life-centric approach — bridging the experiential interplay between customers’ ever-changing lives and the external forces that influence them daily — are best positioned to thrive in the future, form new connections, and create relevant brands, products, or services.

“‘Customer-centric’ thinking took businesses a long way in creating memorable experiences for people,” said David Droga, chief executive officer and creative chairman, Accenture Song. “But given the weight of disruption people are grappling with in their lives, we believe businesses need to evolve to not only stay relevant but to be useful to customers. ‘Life-centric’ businesses see customers differently; understand external forces affecting their decision-making and provide valuable solutions for their needs in a simple and profound way.”

“The Human Paradox” global research is the first in a year-long series of research reports focused on helping businesses understand “life-centricity” as their new approach to long-term sustainable growth and relevance. For more information about what it takes to be a life-centric business, click here.

Research Methodology

Accenture surveyed 25,908 consumers in 22 countries, to gain an understanding of how their preferences, beliefs, and behaviors are evolving as they navigate the changing world around them. The research, conducted in January and February 2022, was refreshed with a pulse survey of over 13,000 consumers in 11 countries during April and 12 countries during June 2022. To deepen the understanding of the survey findings, Accenture ran online focus groups with 385 participants across seven countries in March 2022.

1 Statistic from Accenture survey of 850 global executives, conducted January to March 2022.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture Song accelerates growth and value for our clients through sustained customer relevance. Our capabilities span ideation to execution: growth, product and experience design; technology and experience platforms; creative, media and marketing strategy; and campaign, commerce transformation content and channel orchestration. With strong client relationships and deep industry expertise, we help our clients operate at the speed of life through the unlimited potential of imagination, technology and intelligence.

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture. This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used in place of consultation with our professional advisors. This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005353/en/

CONTACT: Rosie Milton

Accenture

+44 77 6928 6484

rosie.milton@accenture.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS

SOURCE: Accenture

PUB: 07/26/2022 08:59 AM/DISC: 07/26/2022 08:59 AM

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Anthemis, Airbase and Ramp will talk about balancing runway and growth in competitive sectors at Disrupt

Striking the right balance between growth and spend is crucial for startups going up against entrenched incumbents, other determined startups — or both. You can understand why we’re thrilled to announce that Ruth Foxe Blader, partner at Anthemis Group; Eric Glyman, co-founder and CEO of Ramp; and Thejo Kote, founder and CEO of Airbase will tackle this topic onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

8 fintech VCs discuss the shifting investing landscape and how to pitch them in Q3 2022

This year, market conditions are dramatically different in every sector, including fintech. But while this year’s pace of funding in the fintech space is noticeably slower — and falling — the fact remains that the sector still accounts for a significant share of venture funding globally. In the second quarter, for example, about 18% of global venture dollars went into fintech startups.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Crown Bioscience Appoints Michael Prosser as Chief Business Officer and Illustrates Further Investment in Commercial Leadership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, announced today that it has restructured its commercial leadership team by creating a new Chief Business Officer (CBO) role and with additional investment in commercial talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005025/en/ Effective immediately, Michael Prosser is promoted to Chief Business Officer. Michael has been with Crown Bioscience for over ten years serving in a variety of operational and commercial leadership positions, and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Commercial and Strategic Development. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Customer Centricity#Advertising#Accenture Report Finds#Accenture Lrb#The Human Paradox#Accenture Song
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Shopify, 3M, General Electric and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Walmart – Shares of Walmart slid 7.6% after the company cut its quarterly and full-year outlook, saying that inflation is shifting consumer spending towards essentials and away from things such as clothing and electronics. The news also dragged other retail stocks such as Target, Kohl's, Amazon and Costco lower.
STOCKS
Phys.org

New customer behaviours are key to developing circular economy, report finds

Consumer behavior needs to change fundamentally to ensure the successful transition to a circular economy, according to a new report. Titled "Engaging Customers in a Circular Economy," the report presents an initial framework for organizations looking to reshape customer journeys, whether through participation in sharing models, returning packaging, repair schemes or other circular business models.
ECONOMY
Angela Ash

Impact of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence on Modern Business

Data is the new song of the town! You will always hear about how data is essential and the mode in which businesses are using it to enhance revenue generation. According to statistics, 91.5% of the best-performing companies have invested heavily in using Artificial Intelligence. Besides, there is a lot of data generated by businesses daily. However, the problem is how businesses use this data to enhance their performance and create a better playground for their long-term success.
Fast Company

Four ways customer service can build (or ruin) your brand

Seventy-six percent. That’s the percentage of consumers whose perception of your brand can be made—or broken—by their experience with your customer service. It’s not made or broken by your ability to create an awesome product or your proficiency in offering a great service, but simply by how well you can address questions, issues, and requests in an effective and timely manner.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Trademarks
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: CDR, Global Media, WPP & More

Agencies are finishing out July with expansions into new industries, work for public good, impressive accolades and innovative partnership models. Check out our favorite clips from this week. AntiSocial. Ready-to-eat oats brand Mush chose AntiSocial as its social agency of record. The sister company to global creative collective Thinkingbox will...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Are Tech Companies Buying Healthcare Companies?

The convergence of healthcare and digital technologies has gained more momentum in recent years as healthcare firms adapt to the changing ecosystem and as big tech companies see the potential in integrating technologies in the medical sector. The scale of the global digital health market stood at $175.6 billion in...
HEALTH
ceoworld.biz

Maturity Matters: Maximizing Business Value Throughout the Cloud Journey

Use of the cloud delivers a return on investment 10 times greater for cloud leaders than cloud beginners. But how does an organization reach these results? Read on to learn the five core focus areas that can help CEOs, CIOs, and others maximize value throughout their enterprises’ cloud journeys and accelerate their cloud maturity.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Santander CIB, SAP Team to Digitize Transaction Banking

Santander Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) announced Tuesday (July 26) that it has entered a new strategic partnership with SAP Spain, aiming to boost digitalization across Global Transaction Banking services by stimulating co-innovation. Specifically, the partnership will focus on solutions around the concept of invisible banking, improving client-to-bank connectivity and...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Seedtag, the ex-Googler-founded, cookie-free, AI-based adtech startup, taps $250M+ in funding

a contextual advertising startup that uses AI tools both to “read” content on a page to match that up with advertisers’ aims, as well as to subsequently track how those ads perform, has raised “over” €250 million (more than $252 million, exact amount unspecified). The money is coming in the form of an equity investment from a single investor, Advent International, and it will be used to help the company expand beyond Europe, specifically deeper into the U.S.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Payments FinTech FinLync Teams With Workday Ventures

Payments FinTech FinLync has received a strategic investment from Workday Ventures and joined that firm’s software partner program, the company announced Thursday (July 28). “By integrating with Workday Financial Management, FinLync intends to power real-time payments, and multi-bank API connectivity to deliver a best-in-class experience to joint customers,” FinLync said in a news release.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Fastly Partners with HUMAN Security to Protect Customers from Bot Attacks and Fraud

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced a reseller partnership with HUMAN Security, Inc. The Fastly-HUMAN partnership will offer customers industry-leading bot protection as well as fraud and account abuse prevention to keep cybercriminals out of their online applications and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005312/en/ Fastly Partners with HUMAN Security to Protect Customers from Bot Attacks and Fraud (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Zeta Announces Promotion of Matthew Mobley to President of CRM

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced the promotion of Matthew Mobley to President of Customer Relationship Management (CRM). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006019/en/ Matthew Mobley was promoted to President of CRM at Zeta Global. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Easy 15 SaaS Conversion Strategies That Requires No Budget.

Get tried and tested conversion strategies for your SaaS products that are easy to implement and require no budget. As a CRO, CRO is a big part of my job, I need to have some SAAS conversion strategies that get you more customers for free. In this blog, I am sharing with you 15 conversion strategies. These strategies are proven as they allow you to use techniques to increase the total conversion for your product. The most critical factor for a business is getting more customer efficiency.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy