ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Special session on abortion, inflation relief continues at Indiana Statehouse

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZnjk_0gtDHspG00

INDIANAPOLIS — State lawmakers return to the Indiana Statehouse for day two of a special session focusing on the future of abortion access and a proposal that would temporarily eliminate sales tax on utility bills and cap the sales tax on gasoline.

Testimony began on Monday by sides for and against a ban on abortion except in cases of rape, incest, and in instances of a “substantial permanent impairment in the life of the mother.”

Lawmakers will spend Tuesday discussing possible changes to the bill.

Thousands gather at Indiana Statehouse for first day of special session

Right now, many anti-abortion groups are calling for a total ban in the Hoosier state.

Pro-abortion rights Hoosiers say the bill limits a woman’s ability to make a decision for herself.

A committee will also begin discussing a proposal for a six-month sales tax exemption on residential utilities and capping the gasoline tax rate at 29.5 cents a gallon until June 30, 2023.

The Republican author of the bill, State Sen. Travis Holdman, said the utility tax suspension would save Hoosiers across the state $260 million.

The bill would eliminate Governor Eric Holcomb’s plan to give each qualifying Indiana taxpayer a $225 refund .

“This concept [the utility sales tax and capped gas tax proposal] would benefit more people than the proposed taxpayer refund, and all of the savings would go to Indiana households,” said Holdman.

The inflation relief bill will first be taken up by the Senate Committee on Appropriations before it goes to the full senate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Indiana residents, businesses express concern over S.B. 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Senate is preparing for a busy finish to the first week of Governor Eric Holcomb's special session. Hoosiers are continuing to express concerns over the proposed abortion bill that has taken center stage at the statehouse. Senate will open debate on Senate Bill One the proposed bill which would ban nearly all abortions in the state.
INDIANA STATE
inkfreenews.com

State Social Services Bills Move Forward

INDIANAPOLIS – Bills filed by lawmakers to offset the anticipated increased demand for social services following the Senate’s proposed abortion ban passed their respective chambers Tuesday, July 26, both using the state’s reserves to fund a variety of maternal health services. House Bill 1001, has millions in...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
wamwamfm.com

House and Senate Debate Tax Refunds

You’re still likely to get some tax money back from the state — but there’s disagreement over how and how much. House and Senate committees have unanimously approved the plans Republicans outlined last week for returning some of Indiana’s record six-billion-dollar surplus to Hoosiers. The House...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Legal experts, doctors raise concerns about Indiana abortion bill

INDIANAPOLIS – As a proposed abortion ban advances to the full Indiana Senate, some legal experts and doctors are raising concerns. The bill moving forward at the Statehouse bans abortion at all times during pregnancy except in cases of rape, incest or substantial risk to the mother’s health. On Tuesday, lawmakers passed an amendment adding […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
FOX59

Attorney questions validity of consumer complaints made against Indiana doctor

INDIANAPOLIS — An attorney representing the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio stated that Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita sent Dr. Caitlin Bernard six separate “consumer complaint” forms that were made by individuals who not only had “no interaction with Dr. Bernard” but were made by individuals who […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers add criminal penalties, tighter restrictions to proposed abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that would ban abortion with limited exceptions. Republican members of the Senate Rules committee approved changes to the legislation Tuesday that would narrow those exceptions further and add criminal penalties. The bill allows exceptions for rape, incest and substantial permanent risk to the mother’s health. […]
FOX59

Thousands gather at Indiana Statehouse for first day of special session

INDIANAPOLIS — As lawmakers began debate on what the future of abortion will look like in Indiana, thousands chanted, protested and rallied downtown for their side of the abortion argument. Protests and rallies began Monday morning inside the Indiana Capitol building. Hoosiers Conservative Voices and Students for Life Action held a press conference and read […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

What to know (and eat) at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair kicks off its three-week run on Friday and there’s plenty to do and eat at the fairgrounds. On Thursday, fair officials were putting on the finishing touches to get ready to welcome back Hoosiers for the first time without COVID-19 restrictions. “The energy is back, the staff is so […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Senate#Indiana Statehouse#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Inflation And Economy#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Hoosiers#Republican
FOX59

VP Harris gives abortion access remarks ahead of Indiana’s special session

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Kamala Harris met with Indiana’s Democratic lawmakers Monday morning for a roundtable discussion. Vice President Harris spent nearly 8 minutes giving remarks on abortion access. The comments came ahead of the state’s special legislative session, where abortion, as well as inflation, are set to be discussed. In regards to abortion, lawmakers […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
FOX59

Indiana Task Force 1 deploying to assist Kentucky with deadly flooding

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 is deploying to southeastern Kentucky to lend support as deadly floods sweep through the state. IN-TF1 will be deploying Thursday evening and will be taking two Mission Ready Package – Water teams for a total of 32 personnel. High alert floods have been issued across eastern Kentucky as rain […]
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX59

Indiana running out of available federal rental assistance funding

INDIANAPOLIS — People seeking rental assistance through the state have until Friday to get their applications in. The state agency is stopping new applications as almost all federal funding has been allocated. On Monday, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) said nearly all the federal rental assistance...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy