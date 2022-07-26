Jaguars 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Makes Squad After Camp?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have kicked off their 2022 training camp under Doug Pederson. The Urban Meyer era is over, and a new era has begun.

So, which players have the early leg up on making the 53-man roster as camp opens? We break it down below.

Quarterbacks (2): Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard.

Analysis: Perhaps Doug Pederson opts to go with three quarterbacks and keeps one of Jake Luton or Kyle Sloter, but the safe bet is for Trevor Lawrence and CJ Beathard to enter the year as the Jaguars’ only quarterbacks yet again.

Running backs (4): James Robinson, Travis Etienne, Snoop Conner, Ryquell Armstead.

Analysis: The Jaguars will need all the running back depth they can get after James Robinson’s season-ending Achilles injury in Week 16, giving Ryquell Armstead a chance to make the roster three years after he first made the Jaguars’ roster.

Tight ends (4): Evan Engram, Dan Arnold, Chris Manhertz, Luke Farrell

Analysis: Evan Engram was added this offseason and will undoubtedly play a starter's role, while Dan Arnold's similar skill set likely sees a bit less playing time, but both will play big roles in Pederson’s offense. Chris Manhertz and Luke Farrell are the blockers after the Jaguars didn't draft a tight end.

Offensive line (8): Ben Bartch, G; Brandon Scherff, G; Will Richardson Jr., G; Tyler Shatley, C; Luke Fortner, C; Cam Robinson, T; Jawaan Taylor, T; Walker Little, T;

Analysis: The Jaguars had three offensive linemen depart this offseason, but they have their replacements in Tyler Shatley, Luke Fortner and Brandon Scherff. The major question is who will start at right tackle between Little and Taylor.

Wide receivers (6): Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault, Jamal Agnew, Laquon Treadwell.

Analysis: The Jaguars seemingly have five spots locked in with free-agent additions Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and returning veterans Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault and Jamal Agnew, leaving a sixth spot left for Laquon Treadwell to battle Kevin Austin for. Treadwell’s breakout 2021 should give him the edge.

Defense

Safety (5): Rayshawn Jenkins, Andre Cisco, Andrew Wingard, Daniel Thomas, Rudy Ford

Analysis: Rayshawn Jenkins will start considering his salary, while 2021 third-round pick Andre Cisco is loved inside the building and should be the favorite to start in 2022. Andrew Wingard comes in as safety No. 3 as Daniel Thomas and Rudy Ford round out the room and add special teams value.

Cornerback (6): Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams, Tre Herndon, Gregory Junior, Montaric Brown

Analysis: The Jaguars have their first three cornerback spots locked in between Griffin, Campbell and free-agent addition Darious Williams, while rookie draft picks Gregor Junior and Montaric round out the backup group along with veteran nickel back Tre Herndon.

Linebacker (8): Foyesade Oloukun, MLB; Devin Lloyd, MLB; Chad Muma, MLB; Shaquille Quarterman, MLB: Josh Allen, OLB; Travon Walker, OLB; Dawuane Smoot, OLB; K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB.

Analysis: The Jaguars added four new linebackers this season in Devin Lloyd, Foyesade Oluokun, Chad Muma, and No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. Meanwhile, Josh Allen and Dawuane Smoot provide veteran options as outside linebackers in the Jaguars’ 3-4 defense.

Defensive line (7): Foley Fatukasi, DaVon Hamilton, Malcom Brown, Roy Robertson-Harris, Arden Key, Jay Tufele, Adam Gotsis

Analysis: One of the deepest rooms on the roster, the Jaguars will be able to consistently rotate defensive linemen in 2022. Foley Fatukasi is the big offseason addition and will start, while DaVon Hamilton and Malcom Brown are strong run-stuffers. Adam Gotsis and Jay Tufele are rotational players who have flashed in the past while Roy Robertson-Harris and Arden Key are the two best bets to line up inside on third-downs.

Special teams

Kicker: Ryan Santoso

Punter: Logan Cooke

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik

Analysis Logan Cooke is a top-5 punter in the NFL, but the real question is at kicker. Ryan Santoso is our prediction to win the job over undrafted free agent Andrew Mevis thanks to his experience.