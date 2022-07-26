Migrant families separated at southern border under Trump-era policy sue government
Four migrant parents who were separate from their children at the southern border...www.nbcnews.com
Four migrant parents who were separate from their children at the southern border...www.nbcnews.com
they shouldnt sue at all nor should they have any rights stop rewarding these criminals, they should be put in jail for child endangerment
She should have thought of that before she brought her family here illegally and what is she gripping about? She snd her family are living here free. The taxpayers are paying for her the privilege of living here. Bet she isn’t trying to work.
the parents should be sued by the children for putting them through all of the Hazardous conditions trying to get here illegally anyway
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 15