Waseca Garden Club hosts annual garden walk

A long-running Waseca tradition held its latest iteration on Saturday. The Waseca Garden Walk, hosted by the Waseca Garden Club, has been happening for over 25 years, with the goal of the event to drive tourism to the city.

“The garden walk is an opportunity for us to invite people to come to Waseca and tour gardens,” said Kathy Oftedahl, a member of the garden club. “All of the houses showing gardens volunteered to be a part of the walk. They’re all members of the public.”

Oftedahl pointed out that none of the houses on the garden walk were actually members of the Waseca Garden Club, but instead were community members who believed in the goal of the event and wanted to participate. This year, the garden walk consisted of five locations spread out over seven and a half miles, stretching from a homestead outside the city all the way to the end of State Street. For Amy Schmidt, the owner of one of the houses on the walk, the sense of community is the big takeaway from this event.

“For me it’s just a community feel,” Schmidt said. “In a world of COVID and isolation, it’s just nice that we can be outside together and share in what nature has to offer.”

The 2022 edition of the garden walk was Schmidt’s second time on the map, with the first time being in 2015. Schmidt said her husband takes care of the garden and loves to “show his flowers off to everybody.” This year, she said a former neighbor who is also a member of the garden club asked her to participate in the walk again, as Schmidt had made some upgrades. Other houses on the walk included Christa Wadekamper’s homestead, where she has constructed a “vegetable haven” with raised garden beds made of reclaimed wood, as well as the home of State Rep. John Petersburg, whose garden includes raised garden beds and a bubbling stream.

The Waseca Garden Club is open to the public, and they’ve hosted the walk every year. Oftedahl said the club always focuses on bringing people to the city, and that’s why this year’s event was held on a Saturday, not a Sunday as it normally has been.

“The goal is to publicize Waseca and to get people coming to town. This year, we’re having it on a Saturday because then people can go and visit all the specialty shops and get lunch while they’re here,” Oftedahl said. “In the past it was on a Sunday, but in the afternoon not all the shops and restaurants are open. That’s why we wanted to move it to Saturday this year.”

Waseca’s Garden Club has been in operation for 25 years, and they encourage members of the public who love gardening to join. They meet on the fourth Monday of the month at the Southern Research and Outreach Center, where they host speakers aimed at teaching club members more about gardening. Membership fees are $5 a year, which go towards hosting the garden walk and their speakers.