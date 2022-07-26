Ecolab: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $308.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $3.58 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.51 billion.

