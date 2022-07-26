ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Police want the public’s help solving a 15-year-old murder

By Sierra Krug
 2 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are once again requesting the public’s help in solving a crime that happened 15 years ago.

At approximately 12:37 a.m. on April 4, 2007, Henrico Police were called to the former Legacy Inn near Richmond International Airport. Gary Earl Post Sr. — a 54-year old father from Broadway near Harrisburg, VA — had been fatally shot in his motel room by four masked men.

According to Henrico Police, the four men entered the motel room armed with handguns and demanded money. In an interview last year with 8News, Nancy Greene, Post’s sister, said her brother cooperated with the men, willing to hand over his wallet in exchange for his safety — to no avail. The men ultimately shot Post.

“Gary held up his hands,” Greene said. “He said ‘I’m going to give you my wallet,’ he reached for the wallet, and he got shot.”

Greene, along with Henrico Police, still want answers. Greene said it’s about justice and honoring Post, a beloved father.

“We’d love to see justice done but more than that we want to make sure that Gary is remembered for who he was and what he was.” Greene said.

According to Henrico Police, witnesses say the masked men who killed Post fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Since 2007, Henrico Police have chased various different leads. Some have been semi-successful and provided more information in the case, whereas others led to dead ends.

No arrests have been made yet.

Henrico Police are asking the public to contact their non-emergency line with any information.

