How much are you willing to shell out for an Uber trip? These days, hitching a ride with the popular ride-sharing app is not cheap — and judging by the current prices, it just might be cheaper for you to walk or drive yourself to your next destination, at least if you live in a big city. Uber rides are more expensive than ever, and that can be partly attributed to the massive increase in fuel prices that happened in early 2022. Another factor at play here is a lack of drivers operating on the company's network.

