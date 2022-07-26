2nd Annual Free Shop our Closet Event in Anniston

Calhoun Journal

July 26, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, August 6th the Eulation First Baptist Church will host their 2nd Annual free shop our closet event at 1835 Gate 8 Rd, Anniston, AL 36201 from 8:00 am to 1:00pm. They want to welcome anyone and everyone that needs back to school clothes to come shop the FREE closet on August 6th at 8:00 am. First 50 kids in line get a free backpack filled with school supplies.

