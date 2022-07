The Seattle Mariners will be hosting their AL West rival, the Texas Rangers for the final game of this three-game series. The Mariners won games one and two against the Rangers so far and are looking to sweep them at home and keep the momentum going for this tough upcoming schedule. The Rangers have seen some bad luck thrown their way lately as they try to survive in the standings before it’s officially too late. Who takes home the win tonight? Let’s dive into it.

